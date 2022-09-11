"What did he have for breakfast today": Fans react to Carlos Sainz gaining 15 places at 2022 F1 Italian GP

Carlos Sainz began the Italian Grand Prix from the back due to grid penalties, but the start of the race went fine for him as he managed to do well in his Ferrari. Fans have been worried for the team regarding their home race, but considering Carlos Sainz's performance, there's a good chance it'll go pretty well for them.

He started P18 on medium tires and is now running P3, a great feat, given his tires, which he managed to use for a long time in the race. Fans were left shocked after watching him fly through the track. Here is how they reacted:

Shalley @shalley1999 @ScuderiaFerrari WHAT DID HE HAVE FOR BREAKFAST TODAY BECAUSE OMG @ScuderiaFerrari WHAT DID HE HAVE FOR BREAKFAST TODAY BECAUSE OMG

Carlos Sainz looks to be in good shape at Monza

Sainz has performed phenomenally throughout the weekend at the Italian Grand Prix. He displayed decent pace in the practice sessions and qualified P3, but it didn't work out well for him, as he had to start from the back of the grid.

While Leclerc was in the pole position, Carlos Sainz didn't push too hard on his final lap, as it would have been useless. But judging from his pace in the session, the Spaniard could've got the pole; that way, the two Ferraris would have been on the front row.

Fans, however, are worried for Ferrari as they have not shown very good strategies throughout the season. Though Monza is a relatively easy track to estimate tire usage through simulators, it may or may not go wrong for them.

Charles Leclerc, who once led the championship, has almost no chance of winning it anymore, and the same goes for Ferrari, as Red Bull and Max Verstappen have been flying on P1 through the season. Today's race, however, depends on how long the drivers can stick to the soft tires.

