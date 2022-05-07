"Real had 5 minutes left, I have 19 races left" - Carlos Sainz on drawing inspiration from his favorite soccer team Real Madrid's entry into Champions League finals

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is drawing inspiration from Real Madrid's stunning late comeback against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final recently.

The Spaniard, who is a fan of the 13-time European champions, feels he too can resurrect his title chances this year despite recent setbacks in Melbourne and Imola.

Speaking at a press conference before the 2022 F1 Miami GP, Carlos Sainz said:

“It’s not like I need Real [Madrid] to prove [to] me that you can turn things around super quickly in sport but it is a great example of how sport works. Sometimes you go through a rough patch and suddenly you need a click and something changes and you just always believe in it and it always happens. Real had five minutes left, I have 19 races left. So, I think I have plenty of time left.”

Sainz has not been able to collect any points for Ferrari in the last two feature races of the season, having been knocked out of contention on the opening lap in Australia and Italy.

As a result, the 27-year-old has dropped in the World Drivers' Championship standings to P5 with 38 points to his name. In contrast, Ferrari teammate and championship leader Charles Leclerc has 86 points from the first four rounds of the season.

Carlos Sainz confirms two-year contract extension with Ferrari, will remain with the team until end of 2024

Carlos Sainz will stay in the Scuderia stables after agreeing to a two-year contract extension with Ferrari.

As per the terms of the deal, the Spaniard will drive for the team until the end of the 2024 F1 season.

When asked to share his thoughts on the momentous occasion, Sainz said:

“I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for. And after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable. I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari, and to give its fans plenty to cheer about. The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win.”

The Spaniard will try to get his season back on track at the 2022 F1 Miami GP, set to be held this Sunday, May 8, at the Miami International Autodrome.

Edited by Anurag C