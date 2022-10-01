Carlos Sainz: If you survive Singapore, then you're fit for anything else in F1

Carlos Sainz, like many other drivers, feels that it is difficult to maintain focus and race in Singapore. He revealed his thoughts during a press conference ahead of the Grand Prix.

When asked about it, he sounded monotonous. He understands how demanding a race on the circuit can turn out to be, given the conditions and the atmosphere. He believes that it is the most physically demanding circuit on the calendar, and a driver who can fit here is perfect for all other races. Sainz said:

"You know, when I’m training in pre-season, January and February, I'm thinking about Singapore. I'm not thinking about the first race or, the others. For me it’s if you survive Singapore, then you're fit for anything else in Formula 1."

The race in Singapore is considered extremely difficult by the drivers because of the humidity they have to face.

As Pierre Gasly said, they usually don't face these conditions in other races, and hence, it becomes tougher here. The Frenchman pointed out that it is extremely necessary for the drivers to stay hydrated during the race, because all the sweating makes them lose fluid.

This, in turn, can make them lose their focus, which is extremely important on a street circuit. Gasly said:

"One of the biggest challenge I find on my side is we lose so much fluid. We lose up to 2.5kg – or 2.5l because it's mainly fluids from our body – so does the impact it has on our focus and concentration."

He also explained why having the maximum concentration for the entire length of the race is so important. He added:

"There is the physical demand but there's also the challenge on the focus where you got to stay super alert because you're driving full speed between the walls, need to be extremely precise where you put the car."

Carlos Sainz, too, agreed with Gasly on these.

Team 55 @Team55_



Let’s take a look back across the years to 2015 for Carlos’ race finish stats for the Singapore Grand Prix: #SingaporeGP : It’s been 3 years since we raced at this circuit!Let’s take a look back across the years to 2015 for Carlos’ race finish stats for the Singapore Grand Prix: 🇸🇬 #SingaporeGP: It’s been 3 years since we raced at this circuit!Let’s take a look back across the years to 2015 for Carlos’ race finish stats for the Singapore Grand Prix: https://t.co/8VHKW0kB4I

Carlos Sainz shares past experience with Pierre Gasly

Carlos Sainz implied that he had not faced difficulties in acquainting himself with the conditions in Singapore, as he said that he had "never struggled" there. To which, Gasly shared a chuckle as he remarked:

"Look at this physique! Like, that's impressive!"

Carlos Sainz also shared an incident from 2015-16 where he warned both Charles Leclerc & Pierre Gasly about training for Singapore.

"I remember when I was here in 2015-2016, warning Pierre and Charles, ‘Did you train for Singapore?’ and they came back like ‘Why?’ So you will see why."

Formula 1 returns to Singapore for the first time since 2019. All the drivers have been going under special training to compete in tough conditions and to cross the line as early as they can.

Rain is expected to pour down during track sessions this year, which could make it worse for the drivers. Things will get tricky especially for rookies Mick Schumacher or Guanyu Zhou, who will be racing for the first time here.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes