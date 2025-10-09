Carlos Sainz joins Fernando Alonso in speaking out against F1 broadcast being too focussed on 'drivers girlfriends'

Carlos Sainz criticized the 2025 F1 Singapore GP's broadcast coverage as they failed to cover many of the exciting moments in the race, but were able to show multiple shots of famous people in the team garages. Sainz also claimed that the broadcast crew went "overboard" with showcasing the celebrities more than the race itself.

The 2025 Singapore GP did not feature many overtakes at the front of the grid; however, there were quite a few battles that went on within the midfield as drivers like Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz chased down the competition. But this was not covered properly by the Formula 1 broadcast. At the same time, however, there were multiple shots of drivers' girlfriends and other celebrities in the team garages.

Many criticized the lack of coverage of the many overtakes that were featured in the race, and Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz also joined in on the same, mentioning:

"It’s becoming a bit of a trend, which must have worked for them once upon a time when people found it interesting to see our girlfriends, to see famous people on TV, the reactions."

He added that the crew failed to showcase many of his overtakes as he managed to put his car into the points, and also did not cover how Alonso closed up on Lewis Hamilton, stating that the broadcast went "overboard" with the other coverage.

"Last weekend, they didn’t show any of the four or five overtakes I did at the end. Nor did they show Fernando’s pursuit of Lewis… they missed a lot of things," Sainz added. "The other [thing] is fine but don’t lose sight of the main thing. For me, they go overboard a little showing the celebrities and girlfriends."

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso had also criticized the broadcasting earlier for the same issue on social media, mentioning that it was time to "fine-tune" the "main coverage" during a race.

The race was expected to be a difficult one for Williams as both their drivers were disqualified from the qualifying session and started the race at the back of the grid. However, the 31-year-old Spaniard managed to clinch a point at the end.

Carlos Sainz on how Williams managed to make the Singapore GP a "perfect race"

Technical breaches in both Williams Racing's cars meant their drivers were supposed to start the race from the back of the grid, which they did. Carlos Sainz was P18 with Alex Albon in P20, and scoring any points seemed to be a difficult task.

Considering the team's pace, Sainz claimed that a point-scoring finish was possible, but it was hampered as both drivers started at the back of the

"I think in a clean, normal weekend, P7, P8 was on the cards. We finished P10 so was not a big drama and our rivals didn't get a lot of points so we managed to salvage the weekend a bit," Carlos Sainz said (via F1).

But through his overtakes and strategic choices, Sainz managed to make up quite a few places and finished the race in P10.

"At the same time, we need to keep getting better. Today, we executed a perfect race, I think we were the only car of the field to move forward with a midfield car, to go through 18th to 10th, when you see how little position variation there's been today I think it's definitely a good day."

The race did not affect Williams' position in the Constructors' Championship as both drivers of their immediate rivals, Racing Bulls, finished the race out of points. Carlos Sainz has delivered multiple competitive performances in his first season with the team, also clinching their first podium finish since 2021 in Baku. They currently sit in fifth place in the championship.

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More