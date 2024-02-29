Carlos Sainz joins Max Verstappen in criticizing the 2024 calendar - "F1 is risking becoming too constant and losing the appetite"

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's concerns regarding the increasing number of F1 GPs sounded coherent with Max Verstappen's earlier comments regarding the same.

The 2024 F1 season will observe a record-breaking 24 races. These will be held across 21 different countries; with three being held in the US and two in Italy. The earlier season saw a total of 22 races taking place after the cancelation of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Some drivers on the current grid were outspoken about the issues that come with such a huge number of races in a single year. In addition to transporting the teams' cars and equipment, team members also have to spend time away from their families frequently.

Carlos Sainz told Autosport:

"I think we’re already at the limit for the number of races that team personnel, drivers etc can take during a year if you want to have a family back home you want to see."

"I think F1 is risking becoming too constant and losing the appetite for people watching on TV."

Max Verstappen of Red Bull shared a similar perspective earlier, talking about the lack of sustainability that such a high number of races bring.

Max Verstappen does not find 24 races per year 'sustainable'

The Dutch driver, who set a new F1 record by winning 19 races in the 2023 season, said that 24 races in a season are not 'sustainable' for the sport.

Verstappen told the media, including Sportskeeda, in Bahrain:

"From my side, I’ve said it before -- this is not sustainable," Sportstar quoted him as saying.

The 26-year-old further stated that it is not a good sign that drivers are shortening their careers owing to the sport's hectic schedule:

"I love racing a lot, and I do it a lot also, outside of Formula One. But, if people in the sport start shortening their careers because it’s too much I think that’s a shame, and so hopefully, of course, we can have a look at that for the future."

Max Verstappen will be heading into the 2024 F1 season as the defending world champion. He won his third consecutive championship in the earlier season with an extremely dominant car.