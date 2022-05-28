"Let's finish the job tomorrow" - Carlos Sainz secures P2 in 2022 F1 Monaco GP qualifying before crashing into Sergio Perez

Carlos Sainz knows the job is only half done after helping Ferrari lock out the front row at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, behind his teammate Charles Leclerc. The Spaniard now has his sights set firmly on race day.

The 27-year-old driver was unable to complete his final flying lap after a crash caused by Red Bull's Sergio Perez brought Q3 to a premature end. To make matters worse, Sainz's Ferrari F1-75 even collided with Perez's stricken Red Bull seconds after the crash.

When asked to elaborate on the incident in his post-qualifying interview in Parc Ferme on Sky Sports F1, the Ferrari driver said:

“[Sergio] Perez crashed in front of me and I was on my flying lap. I saw the yellow flag coming into Turn 8, I had to hit the brakes and try to avoid him the best I could. It is a shame, another red flag costing us the end of the session so that we cannot go for pole position. But that is typical Monaco.”

When asked if he felt he could have challenged his teammate Charles Leclerc for pole position, the Carlos Sainz said:

“I think so. We thought we had really good pace all day and we were just building it up for Quali. We will never know and it is impossible to say but I was feeling good with the car today.”

The Spanish driver took his first podium with the Scuderia on the streets of Monte Carlo last year. When asked to share his expectations ahead of Sunday's race, he said:

“Let’s finish the job tomorrow, I think we are in a good position to get a result for the team, the car has been amazing all weekend so we will go for it.”

The 27-year-old currently stands fifth in the Driver Standings, with 65 points to his name so far.

Carlos Sainz not bothered by rain predictions for 2022 F1 Monaco GP raceday

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is unfazed by the weather forecast in Monte Carlo and the predicted rain for the 2022 F1 Monaco GP.

On a technical and narrow track where overtaking is already extremely difficult, the prospect of a wet weather race only amps up the uncertainty factor for drivers. However, when Sainz was asked whether he would prefer a dry race or a wet one, he simply replied:

“I don’t mind.”

Having been brought up by a legendary WRC driver like Carlos Sainz Sr., the Ferrari man is no stranger to the elements and is backing himself to shine irrespective of the conditions at the Circuit de Monaco.

Catch Carlos Sainz at the Monaco GP on May 29, 2022.

