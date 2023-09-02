Carlos Sainz keeps his pole position in Italian F1 GP as FIA announces no further action to be taken against the Ferrari drivers

Both Ferrari drivers will stay out of trouble and Carlos Sainz will start his race from pole position after the FIA announced that no action would be taken against the drivers for an earlier suspicion.

The qualifying session came to an end at Monza on Saturday as the Ferrari drivers brought out smiles for the Tifosi at their home Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz put in a breathtaking lap to secure pole position from Max Verstappen, who will now start from P2, and Charles Leclerc brought himself to a well-deserved P3 start. Even after putting in the laps, there was a doubt of a penalty because both the drivers were being investigated for exceeding the maximum laptime that was allowed.

Expand Tweet

The FIA mentioned earlier that drivers would not be allowed to exceed 1:41 minutes' of an outlap time on the track, and if they did so, they would be deemed as driving unnecessarily slowly. This could also result in a penalty.

Shortly after Q1, it was announced that both Ferrari drivers were being investigated for the same. This could have been hard on the team since they had a good qualifying pace and after all, this is their home race. Right after qualifying was over, however, smiles spread across the stands when the FIA revealed that no further investigation was necessary on both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Carlos Sainz hoping to bring in his first victory of the season at Monza

Red Bull has been dominating this season, with Max Verstappen taking almost all (but two) victories so far. The rest two were by his teammate Sergio Perez. No other team on the grid has been powerful enough to challenge them for a victory, but the Spaniard in the Ferrari is certainly planning to be the first one this season.

So far, Carlos Sainz has won just one race in Formula 1 (Great Britain, 2022), but his driving skills are certainly more than that of a one-time winner. This is his first pole position this season and he is aiming for the top step on the podium tomorrow (Sunday) during the race.

Speaking to the media after the qualifying, he said:

"I’ve had goosebumps ever since I crossed the finish line, and watched the crowd. Seeing all the support and encouragement is the best feeling as an athlete.

"Tomorrow I’m gonna give it everything to keep P1."

Charles Leclerc also mentioned that his aim is to bring home a 1-2 finish with Sainz in the race.