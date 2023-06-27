Carlos Sainz looking to avoid a repeat of “not ideal” Red Bull and Renault contract situation at Ferrari

Carlos Sainz wishes to remain with Ferrari in the future, however, wants his contract talks to be done earlier to not face a similar situation that he faced early in his career.

The Spaniard's current contract will last till the end of the 2024 season, which is quite a long time. However, as he mentioned, he would want to know the situation of his extension this season itself as he does not prefer moving into his final year of the contract without a clue for the next. Autosport.com quoted him.

"I'm not going to lie, I don’t like going into my last year of a contract without really knowing where I'm racing the next year."

He added that having faced similar situations with Red Bull (Toro Rosso, now AlphaTauri) and Renault, he does not find it ideal for any athlete to remain clueless about future contracts.

"I went through that process both with Red Bull and Renault, and I know it’s not ideal as an athlete, and as a driver. It's just not the right thing. And that's why I have put this winter as a reference to try and figure out my future."

Carlos Sainz urges to extend his contract with Ferrari to 'win' with the team

Carlos Sainz made his Formula 1 debut in the 2015 season with Toro Rosso. However, it wasn't until the 2022 season that he would taste victory for the first time, and that happened with Ferrari during the British Grand Prix. He also scored his first pole position with the Italian-based outfit.

For this reason, he feels that Ferrari has what it takes for him to win further in the sport. While talking about his contract extension, he expressed his wish to remain with the team for longer and win with them.

"My priority, and my main goal, is to win one day with Ferrari. And I think I've made that clear, very, very often. And that's why I will give my priority to them this winter."

Carlos Sainz also mentioned that if, for some reason, his contract that expires at the end of the 2024 season is not extended, he will have to think about moving elsewhere. Whatever the choice might be, the Spaniard wishes to clear it out during the winter.

"If not, it will also be time to look elsewhere. But that's my priority and what I want to sort out in the winter."

Poll : 0 votes