"Carlos Sainz needs to get a penalty": Nico Rosberg's blunt assessment on the Spaniard's incident with Ollie Bearman

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has claimed that Carlos Sainz should have been the one to get a penalty for his incident with Ollie Bearman during the Italian Grand Prix. But the moment was deemed to be Bearman's fault by the stewards, who dished out a 10-second time penalty to the Haas driver.

Lap 41 of the Italian GP saw Carlos Sainz and Ollie Bearman get into a tangle around turn 4, when the former tried to overtake the latter around the outside. Sainz got ahead at the apex and then turned in to make the corner, only to collide with Bearman's Haas, who had not yielded his position.

The stewards noted that Sainz had the front axle of his car ahead of Bearman's at the apex, meaning that he had the right to the racing line. Since Bearman did not yield, they deemed that he was responsible for having caused the collision.

After the race, 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg, who was appearing as a pundit for Sky Sports, disagreed with the penalty and claimed that Sainz should have gotten the penalty instead.

When asked what he made of the penalty for Bearman, Rosberg replied, saying:

"Carlos Sainz needs to get a penalty. Oliver Bearman has half a car's length in there. It's not like he has just a front wing in there or something, that's a significant amount of car in there. Why doesn't Carlos Sainz just leave a little bit of space?"

Former racing driver Jamie Chadwick, who is also a pundit for Sky UK, agreed with Rosberg and claimed that Bearman should not have gotten the penalty. She also argued that the rookie had nowhere else to go during that moment.

Sainz finished the race in P11, just missing out on a points finish yet again this season.

Carlos Sainz reflects on Italian GP incident with Ollie Bearman that "ruined" his race

Carlos Sainz and Ollie Bearman spin around after colliding on lap 41 of the Italian GP - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz revealed that the collision with Ollie Bearman during the Italian GP caused damage to his FW47, eventually ruining his chances of a points finish at Monza. The Spaniard also claimed that he was quicker than the cars around him during the race.

Speaking about his race on Sunday, Sainz shared his thoughts on how it all unfolded for him around the legendary Italian circuit.

"(I was) quicker than Bearman in front, quicker than Bortoleto, we were going to start passing at that stage but when I went for a move with Ollie, unfortunately we touched," said Sainz. [via Formula1.com]

"That pretty much ruined my race, I got damage and yeah, not the easiest race. We also ran into some battery issues so a difficult day in the office," he added.

On the other side of the Williams garage, Alex Albon claimed that he had a wonderful time out on track on Sunday, as he finished in P7. The Thai driver has also overtaken Kimi Antonelli in the drivers' standings, moving up into seventh, while Sainz is 18th in the table after Italy.

