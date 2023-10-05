Carlos Sainz 'not as blessed with talent' as Charles Leclerc but more 'level-headed' according to F1 pundit

F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher feels Carlos Sainz is not as talented as Charles Leclerc but is more level-headed compared to his teammate.

The two Ferrari drivers have been well-matched this season, with the Spaniard surprisingly taking the lead since the summer break. So much so that many onlookers feel that Carlos Sainz might just have edged Charles Leclerc as the lead Ferrari driver this season.

Since the summer break, the 29-year-old Spaniard has put together some very impressive drives. It started with the driver securing a pole position and a podium in Monza.

It was followed up by his win in Singapore from pole position, which made him the first non-Red Bull driver to win a race. While Charles Leclerc beat Sainz in the next round at Japan, the Spaniard still leads the duo in the championship standings.

Talking about the Ferrari duo, Ralf Schumacher told the Formula1.de YouTube channel:

"Leclerc is now a bit at a crossroads, I think. He has to look now, because it’s no use having the eternal talent that is super fast but he doesn’t get it right in the end. Charles wants to make the difference with all his might and then runs over his car and also makes mistakes."

"Sainz is more level-headed. Sainz is not as blessed with talent as Leclerc. I’m pretty sure of that," he added.

Charles Leclerc discusses when he will leave Ferrari

In a recent interview, Charles Leclerc opened up about his stay at Ferrari and, when asked about his departure from the team, the driver revealed that the only moment that it would happen is when he feels he cannot win with them anymore.

For now, he doesn't think that way and hence continues to race for the Scuderia. He said:

"Whenever I don't believe in the project anymore, I'll have to go away. Because it’s in these kinds of situations that you don't get the best out of yourself, that you don't help the team as much as it needs to be helped."

He added:

"But this is definitely not the case at the moment. I believe in the project as much as I've ever believed in the project before. Especially since Fred arrived."

Leclerc has a contract with Ferrari until the end of the 2024 F1 season and if there is no improvement shown by the team, we might look at the Monegasque driver moving to some other team in the future.