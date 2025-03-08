"Carlos Sainz is being the paddock s**t": Alpine driver's hilarious take on the Spaniard dominating the silly season in 2024

Alpine F1 driver Jack Doohan hilariously claimed that Carlos Sainz was being a "paddock s***" whilst looking out for a new team during 2024 silly season. The Spanish driver was undoubtedly the most in-demand driver during the 2024 driver's market after he was ousted from Ferrari in place of Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

The 30-year-old had a tough decision on his hands to choose his next destination after he was denied a seat at top teams like Mercedes and Red Bull. Several F1 teams like Williams, Alpine, and Sauber were in contention to get the signature of the Spaniard during the silly season.

The fourth episode of season seven of Drive to Survive series on Netflix features the teams flocking to get the signature of Carlos Sainz and many drivers' future relying on his decision.

One of those drivers was Jack Doohan, who was the reserve driver for the Alpine F1 team last year and in contention for the race drive for 2025. While speaking to the crew, the Aussie hilariously remarked:

"Carlos is being the paddock s**t. [laughs] You know, what I mean." (16:40)

Ultimately, the four-time F1 race winner went with Williams for the 2025 season, which left Jack Doohan the opportunity to begin his career at the pinnacle of motorsport with Alpine.

Carlos Sainz gives an honest response to adjusting to a midfield team

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was still trying to figure out the workings of the car and could not decipher if he had a "good or bad car" for the 2025 season.

As per Motosportweek, the former Red Bull junior spoke about the importance of adapting to the demands of the car and said during the pre-season testing:

“There’s just never a good car, bad car. It’s just different trade-offs that you just need to take out all your skills and tools and say, ‘OK, this comes quite naturally in this car, but this other thing doesn’t’. And I now need to focus on that. The reality is that while I was pushing yesterday, I don’t know where to find the last two-tenths.

"I’m going to go into the first races not knowing where the last bit of performance of the car is. I was a bit lost, not knowing whether I need to push more the entries with this car or more the minimum speeds, or I need to focus more on the exits. I feel like everyone that changes teams, unfortunately, with only one day and a half of testing, only discovers this in the first few races.”

Carlos Sainz will partner alongside Alex Albon at the Williams F1 team for the next couple of years and could learn from his teammate who has been with the Grove-based outfit for the last three years.

