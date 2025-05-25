Carlos Sainz raises question on quality of racing in Monaco following underwhelming race

Carlos Sainz voiced his concerns over the nature of racing at the Monaco Grand Prix, echoing a sentiment shared by many fans and drivers after a processional 2025 edition. With overtaking proving nearly impossible despite the two-stop rule, strategy took precedence over on-track action, leaving Sainz to question the spirit of Formula 1's Crown Jewel event.

The revised rules were meant to improve racing, with drivers forced to run three different tire sets across two stops. However, much like in 2024, track position was crucial, leading to subdued racing. A crash by Gabriel Bortoleto and a debris-induced yellow from Pierre Gasly briefly shuffled the race order, but ultimately, there was little in the way of high-speed combat on the streets of Monte Carlo.

Carlos Sainz reflected on the slow-paced affair post-race in Monaco.

"Today is not how we want to go racing and I think the way us and other teams were able to hold up the pace and build gaps shouldn't be what the Monaco Grand Prix is all about," said Sainz (via F1)

Sainz, who started P11, had a firsthand view of how teams strategized. Early in the race, both Atlassian Williams Racing cars found themselves behind Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson. The Kiwi deliberately slowed down to create space for teammate Isack Hadjar to complete his stops by Lap 23.

While Sainz hated it, he backed off under the team's orders to help Alex Albon in P10 hold his position during pit sequences. With George Russell applying pressure from behind, the Spanish driver defended astutely, giving Alex the gap to pit on Lap 34. He boxed eight laps later and again on Lap 50, never dropping out of the points. While the tactics may have raised eyebrows, the execution was near-perfect.

Sainz acknowledged the controversial nature of their race approach but focused on the team result.

"We worked well as a team, but I understand the frustrations of the cars around us as we were victims ourselves. Looking at the positives, it's another double points finish at a weekend that we struggled more than expected in Qualifying," Sainz added.

While his defensive driving and team play were admirable, the Spaniard didn't shy away from acknowledging the larger issue of the Monaco Grand Prix, where driver tactics focused more on track manipulation than racing flair.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon execute a team-first strategy as the Monaco puzzle yields double points

Carlos Sainz (55) leads George Russell (63) and Andrea Kimi Antonelli (12) in the Monaco GP. Source: Getty

While George Russell was later penalized for an illegal overtake attempt at the chicane, Alex Albon maintained composure to keep his No. 23 FW47 within the top ten. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz rejoined just ahead of his teammate after his last pit stop on 55. A clean switch at Tabac (Turn 12) ensured Albon slotted into P9 while Sainz followed in P10, sealing a fourth straight double-points finish for Williams.

The race saw Lando Norris claim his maiden victory after years of near-misses, converting his pole into a flawless win for McLaren in Monaco. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri completed the podium.

"We now head to Barcelona for the final round of the triple-header, so I'm really looking forward to racing in front of my home crowd and hope to share with them a good weekend," Sainz added with optimism.

The Formula 1 paddock shifts to Sainz's home race in the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the final leg of the European triple-header. The 66-lap contest on June 1 will be run over the 4.657-kilometre circuit, which is far more conducive to overtaking and race pace battles.

