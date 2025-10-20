  • home icon
  Carlos Sainz reacts to his 5-place grid penalty inducing incident with Kimi Antonelli during the F1 US GP

Carlos Sainz reacts to his 5-place grid penalty inducing incident with Kimi Antonelli during the F1 US GP

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 20, 2025 00:17 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of United States - Source: Getty

Williams star Carlos Sainz crashed into Kimi Antonelli at the 2025 US GP, which resulted in his retirement from the race. The Spaniard was awarded a five-place grid penalty for the upcoming F1 race in Mexico as the collision was investigated by the stewards. The Williams driver came out after the race and reacted to the incident.

Carlos Sainz started the US GP at the Circuit of the Americas in P9 and was able to maintain his starting position on Lap 1. He then made a late braking move into Turn 15 on Oliver Bearman in just a couple of laps, promoting him into P8, and he started chasing Kimi Antonelli in P7.

On Lap 7, Sainz attempted to make a move on Antonelli, similar to the one on Bearman into Turn 15. However, the Spaniard was just about halfway alongside going into the corner, locked up, and slammed into the Mercedes, resulting in the F1 rookie spinning around.

Speaking with the media publications after the race, Carlos Sainz reacted to the incident with the Mercedes driver over, as he said,

“I did a similar overtake to Bearman at the start of the race, I tried again with Kimi and it surprised me. I don't know if he didn't see me, he started closing the door little by little.. when I saw this I locked the front tires and we touched. From the outside it looks like an ugly incident, from the inside honestly is a racing incident that could happen at any time”
“From the outside it looks like my fault, I accept I blocked my tyres.. but I did the same move with Bearman and he did not close the door like Kimi did, I believe it could be an incident where we are both to blame, we’ll see,” added Carlos Sainz
FIA’s decision to give Carlos Sainz a grid drop for the Mexico City GP for the Kimi Antonelli crash at the US GP

The Williams driver was summoned by the race stewards after the race, and decided to give Carlos Sainz a 10-second penalty for the incident. As the Williams driver retired from the race, he was not able to serve the penalty and would be given a 5-place grid drop in Mexico.

“At no point prior to the apex was the front axle of Car 55 alongside or ahead of the mirror of Car 12. Therefore, according to the Driving Standards Guidelines, Car 55 had not earned a right to be left space at the apex. The Stewards therefore determine that the Driver of Car 55 was predominatly to blame for the collision and a penalty is applied accordingly,” read the FIA document regarding the collision between Sainz and Antonelli

Carlos Sainz’s teammate Alex Albon crashed with Gabriel Bortoleto on Lap 1, and failed to finish the race inside the points.

Pranay Bhagi

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
