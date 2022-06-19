"Sending it was probably not the right call" - Carlos Sainz reflects on qualifying error after missing out on front-row start for 2022 F1 Canadian GP

Carlos Sainz lamented getting greedy in the last corner at the Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve and missing out on a possible front-row start at the 2022 F1 Canadian GP.

The Spaniard was the only Ferrari vying for a place at the top of the grid after teammate Charles Leclerc took a host of new power unit components and the penalties that came with them to start right at the back in P20.

Speaking at a post-race press conference in Montreal, Carlos Sainz was asked to share his thoughts on how he fared in the rainy qualifying sessions. The 27-year-old said:

“Pretty okay. I mean obviously I would like to be in the first row at least. But in general, I felt like…in the wet, I’ve been feeling quite good all weekend. Or FP3 and Q1. Then, when the track started to dry up, I felt like Max started to get a get a bit away from us. Especially there towards Q3, already in the first set he looked particularly competitive, and I knew that going into Q3, run two, I need a very, very good lap if I wanted to steal pole position from him.”

He further said:

“I think Sector 1 was quite okay, I think I did purple, but then Sector 2, I knew I didn’t just find the grip that I was expecting to find. And then into the last corner I said, okay, I’m probably not in pole position already. So I’m going to try and send it. Sending it was probably not the right call and it cost me probably P2. But yeah, a couple of tenths we missed there, I think, for pole position – but overall, a decent feeling with the car.”

"I think anything can happen in Formula 1" - Carlos Sainz hopes to put pressure on the guys in front at 2022 F1 Canadian GP

Carlos Sainz feels that anything can happen on race day when one considers F1's unpredicatbility.

In the aforementioned press conference after qualifying for the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, the 27-year-old was made aware of the fact that the race had not been won from outside the front row in more than a decade. Sainz, who is starting from P3 replied:

“I think anything can happen in Formula 1 racing. It doesn’t really matter if…the positions today, it’s all about the race tomorrow. I think we get a good start and we put pressure in the guys in front, then anything can happen. I think Max seemed very quick on Friday, he’s been on it all weekend. We’ve been chasing a bit that last tenth, compared to them – but I think tomorrow, with a good start and a good strategy, we can put some pressure.”

Carlos Sainz is yet to claim pole position in his career heading into his 151st GP start. Despite having ten podiums to his name, the Spaniard is yet to stand on the top step of the podium. It will be interesting to see whether he can change the latter in today's Canadian GP.

