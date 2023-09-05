Carlos Sainz releases Statement about the robbery that happened after the 2023 F1 Italian GP

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz recently had the unfortunate incident of his watch being stolen by a mugger a few hours after the 2023 F1 Italian GP. The Spaniard was wearing a £500,000 Richard Mille watch, which was taken off him near the Armani hotel while he was still wearing his Ferrari kit.

Thankfully, Carlos Sainz himself, along with his entourage, chased down the thief and caught him successfully. The Milan Police soon arrived at the scene to take the mugger in while Sainz caught his breath. A few hours after the incident, Sainz released a statement about the happenings and how he appreciates everyone who helped him, including Milan's Police force.

He wrote in his Instagram story:

"As many of you already know, yesterday we experienced an unfortunate incident in Milano. The most important thing is that we are all OK, and this will only remain as an unpleasant anecdote. Many thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan police for their quick intervention, and thanks for all your messages."

Expand Tweet

Carlos Sainz took pole position in the 2023 F1 Italian GP but finished third in the main race. He had some intense wheel-to-wheel battles with his teammate Charles Leclerc for the last podium spot and also kept Red Bull star Max Verstappen at bay for several laps at the start of the race.

This was Sainz's first podium finish of the 2023 F1 season.

Carlos Sainz pinpoints where Red Bull and Max Verstappen are stronger than Ferrari

Although Carlos Sainz tried to keep Max Verstappen from taking the lead in the 2023 F1 Italian GP, the Dutchman's victory looked inevitable when the former started losing tire grip.

After the race, the Ferrari driver explained how his team looked comparable to Mercedes but was slower than Red Bull.

Sainz told Sportskeeda in the post-race conference:

“If you compare us to Mercedes and other teams, it looked like we did have some decent pace this weekend. If you compare us to Red Bull, they were clearly quicker for me, especially from lap five, lap six once the tyres coming to temperature and you're driving on a hotter tyre and with less grip than the first five laps when the tyre is new."

Expand Tweet

Carlos Sainz further delved into how the RB19 is able to keep a good pace and manage tires as well.

"There is where you clearly feel that the Red Bull can make a difference and can either manage more but keep a good pace or they can either just push more for a faster pace and deg less. It’s difficult," he added.

Max Verstappen won his record-breaking 10th consecutive race win in the Italian GP.