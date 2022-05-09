"I wouldn’t be going out there and pushing as much as I did" - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz claims his 'confidence is still there' after DNFs in previous F1 races

Carlos Sainz is still backing himself to perform and deliver for Ferrari at the 2022 F1 Miami GP despite his recent run of crashes this season.

After an impressive start to the campaign with two podiums in the Middle East, Sainz has either crashed or spun out in Melbourne, Imola, and Miami. His latest shunt came during FP2 at the Miami International Autodrome.

Despite the difficulties, the Spaniard was able to help Ferrari get their first one-two in qualifying since the 2019 Mexican GP. After the session, Carlos Sainz was asked if his recent crashes had chipped away at his confidence levels. The 27-year-old said:

“I mean, if anything, today show that confidence is not a limitation because I wouldn’t be going out there and pushing as much as I did. I wouldn’t have gone out there yesterday and push as much as I did. As you mentioned, confidence is still there, that’s why I’m still pushing and I’m still pushing myself to improve with this car and to challenge myself to drive differently in some corners, try to change a bit the set-up here and there to put it more to my liking so confidence is there, it’s a matter, I think, of putting everything together and putting the weekend too.”

Sainz, who recently penned a two-year contract extension with Ferrari, went on to add, saying:

“So far I failed to do so in the last few races and this weekend is another good example so it will come. It’s still a long season. I think I’m getting there and I think you’ve seen and I’ve seen progress over the last three races, I think I’m driving better and I feel that whenever I’m on track I’m competitive. It’s just putting everything together that is so tough in this sport that I will be working on it for the future.”

"I think I have plenty of time left" - Carlos Sainz inspired by Real Madrid's late comeback in the UEFA Champions League

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is hoping to take a page out of Real Madrid's nook and stage a comeback of his own after failing to score points in the last two feature races of the season.

The Spaniard was in awe of the 13-time European champions after they stunned English side Manchester City with a dramatic late comeback win to reach their 17th final of the competition.

Carlos Sainz, who is a well-documented fan of Los Blancos, pulled parallels from their fortunes to his own ahead of the fifth round of the campaign in Miami. He said:

“It’s not like I need Real [Madrid] to prove [to] me that you can turn things around super quickly in sport but it is a great example of how sport works. Sometimes you go through a rough patch and suddenly you need a click and something changes and you just always believe in it and it always happens. Real had five minutes left, I have 19 races left. So, I think I have plenty of time left.”

The 27-year-old is currently P5 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 38 points from the first four rounds of the season. He will hope to increase that tally when the lights go out for the 2022 F1 Miami GP.

