Carlos Sainz return to Ferrari very much on the cards after major Charles Leclerc rumour - Reports

Carlos Sainz is reported to make a return to Ferrari in the 2027 F1 season if Charles Leclerc looks to move to another team. The latter's management team was reported to be in contact with the likes of Aston Martin, McLaren, and Mercedes.

Ad

Leclerc has raced for Ferrari since the 2019 F1 season. Despite his strong pace against competitors, he has never managed to win the World Championship. The team hasn't delivered a car in recent years, which has given their drivers the chance to contend for the World Championship. Although Leclerc finished the 2022 season in second place behind Max Verstappen, that has been his career peak so far.

With Ferrari's form getting poorer over the seasons, the Monegasque has been reported to be in contact with other teams on the grid. These include Aston Martin, who are expected to improve in 2026, McLaren, the current dominant force on the grid, and Mercedes, Ferrari's direct rivals.

Ad

Trending

The report further states that Charles Leclerc could find himself out of the team in the 2027 season if they don't deliver a competitive car. Furthermore, this would open up the slot for Carlos Sainz, who was replaced by the team earlier this season as they signed Lewis Hamilton.

"I’m good at bringing the team forward": Carlos Sainz dedicated to his role at Williams

Carlos Sainz moved to Williams Racing this season after his term with Ferrari ended. He proved to be quite consistent and competitive, bringing the team crucial points, and also managed to score a podium in Baku, which helped Williams surpass the 100-point barrier for the first time since the 2016 F1 season.

Ad

The team has found itself in a competitive state after many years; however, Sainz looks forward to extending that. Speaking to the media, he showcased his dedication to the team, mentioning that it is his "life project."

"For me, the vindication is not so much towards moving to Williams. I always believed in this project. I've said it many times, and I'll say it again, this is my life project," Sainz told Sky Sports F1.

Ad

He added:

"If I manage to bring Williams back to being competitive and winning races, it’s everything that I care about and I will put the next three years of my life, all my effort, into doing that and committing to that. I also know that I can do it, because I think I’m good at bringing the team forward."

Carlos Sainz's contribution at Ferrari was also instrumental. He kept constant momentum in the team with consistent performances, and always managed to put himself within the top competition. His efforts at Williams are quite visible, too. The team currently stands in fifth place in the Constructors' Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More