Carlos Sainz reveals his goals for 2023 season as Ferrari seek glory for first time in 15 years

Carlos Sainz is aiming for an improvement on his stats from the 2022 season. The Spaniard won his first F1 race last season at Silverstone and scored multiple pole positions too. However, he was second-best to his teammate Charles Leclerc. throughout the season.

While Leclerc led a 1-2 finish for Ferrari in the first race of the season, Sainz played catch-up for large swathes. There were some high points, though.

At Silverstone, Carlos Sainz claimed his first pole and won the race too. When asked about what will be his target this season, Sainz said that the focus will be on racking up better results. He said:

"Obviously to try and improve those numbers. I think the priority for the team is to make another step forward, like we did last year; now we want to do another step and definitely get in that fight for the World Championship for all the race wins and try to be as competitive as we can but at the same time try to improve in all the areas that we set ourselves as goals."

Ferrari last won the world title in 2008 and finished behind Red Bull last season.

It's been a long winter - Carlos Sainz

About how his preparations for the 2023 season, Carlos Sianz said that the winter was a bit longer than usual, vut that gave him the opportunity to prepare himself better. He said:

"It's been a bit of a long winter because the season finished a bit earlier than what it used to be, so I managed to start my training probably also a bit earlier than other years, as I got the rest done earlier. It has felt long, these two months since I started my training programme."

He added:

"I focused myself a bit more on the cardio side; normally I would have been lifting weights trying to gain weight, but now I am nearly at my weight limit of what a driver is allowed to weigh. I have to focus more on the cardio side. So I'm working on it as much as possible, and I feel fresh and fit as always."

Carlos Sainz will hope to start the season better. The 2022 season saw the Spaniard struggle immensely, and one of the reasons behind that was his inability to adapt to the car. He will expect a better understanding of his machinety tthis season as he looks for a better showing.

