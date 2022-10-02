"I never really got into a rhythm " - Carlos Sainz rues having to 'settle for' P3 at 2022 F1 Singapore GP

In an exciting 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz secured his eighth podium finish at the Marina Bay Circuit. The Ferrari driver did not have the most straightforward race and visibly struggled with pace throughout the GP, which turned out to be somewhat chaotic, to say the least. His teammate Charles Leclerc, however, drove a strong race but was only able to make it up to second after Sergio Perez secured his second race win of the 2022 season.

In a post-race media interaction, Carlos Sainz admitted that he was slightly disappointed to have been unable to challenge Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez up front. The Spaniard, however, claimed that the double-podium for Ferrari was a strong result for the team in regards to the constructors' championship. He said:

"It was very tough out there. never really got into a rhythm in the wet and then couldn't challenge the top two guys. I had to settle for P3, but the good thing is I didn't do any mistakes and could bring the car home and be quick towards the end of the race. It's a good result for the team in the Constructors' Championship."

Carlos Sainz claims he has been "criticized" for challenging his team-mate

Carlos Sainz has had a frustrating season so far, having started on the back foot as he slowly got back into the rhythm. He claimed that at the start of the season, he received criticism for not fighting at the front and keeping up with his teammate Charles Leclerc. He was, however, later accused of challenging the Monegasque, who was initially fighting for the world championship title.

As reported by the Express, the Spaniard said:

"I can understand that after the first few races, Charles (Leclerc) was clearly one step ahead in both qualifying and race pace. But in the middle of the season, I improved a lot. Yeah, I started getting into the fight more and it was kind of frustrating in a way, because when I got into the fight it seemed like some people didn't want me there."

"I was criticised for not being there, and when I started being there, some wondered what I was doing up front, letting Charles win everything. It was frustrating, especially from the press. They criticise me, but just when I was there, fighting, they don't want me in front anymore. You saw that I do not pay much attention to what is said out there."

Carlos Sainz currently stands fifth in the drivers' standings with 202 points to his name.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far