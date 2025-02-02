Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend drops a 2-word comment on Alexandra Saint-Mleux’s IG post

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson dropped a two-word praise for Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux on her Instagram picture on Sunday. Alexandra shared a photo in the snow, and Rebecca reacted a with two-word message in the comment section, writing:

"Snow angel 👼🏼"

Rebecca Donaldson's comment on Alexandra Saint Mleux's picture [Image Source: @alexandrasaintmleux/Instagram]

Sainz and Rebecca have reportedly been dating since 2023. The Spaniard was a Ferrari driver back then, with Charles Leclerc being his teammate. Meanwhile, Leclerc has been dating art student Alexandra Saint-Mleux for a while now.

Rebecca and Alexandra bonded over their trips to the race weekends, supporting their respective partners. The duo was spotted spending time together in the Ferrari garage last season.

Rebecca and Alexandra won't be seen together at the Ferrari garage anymore as Carlos Sainz has moved to Williams Racing. He was replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in a groundbreaking transfer. However, Rebecca's friendship with Alexandra is unaffected.

Carlos Sainz reveals 'Drive to Survive' connection with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson

Carlos Sainz with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson (Image Source: Getty)

Williams driver Carlos Sainz began dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson in 2023. The couple made their relationship public by appearing together on race weekends. While not much is known about their relationship, Sainz once revealed how Rebecca was drawn to Netflix's F1 documentary series "Drive to Survive."

Speaking to "NUDE PROJECT" on YouTube in June 2024, Sainz said (via Essentially Sports):

"I started explaining these things to her, and her mind opened up, and she found it really cool."

Drive to Survive has had a lasting impact on F1, significantly boosting the sport's viewership, particularly in the United States of America, leading to FIA hosting more races in the States.

For Sainz, the upcoming season will likely be challenging, as Williams Racing has struggled with performance, while he is accustomed to winning races and clinching podiums consistently at Ferrari.

Regardless, Sainz is reportedly impressed with Williams' vision for the future. Team principal James Volwes has managed to get two quality drivers, Alex Albon and Sainz, for the 2025 season. This is a great opportunity for the Grove-based squad to achieve the turnaround and meet their immediate goals.

