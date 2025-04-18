Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops a 2-word reaction to Charles Leclerc's partner's latest Instagram post

Rebecca Donaldson reacted to Charles Leclerc's partner, Alexandra Saint-Mleux's pictures as she posed alongside the rocky monuments in Saudi Arabia. Leclerc also commented on the post, claiming to have clicked the photos himself, which earned quite a few laughs from fans.

Alexandra Saint-Mleux's Instagram feed is loaded with eye-catching pictures of monuments and art sites around the world that showcase her interest in archeology. She also has a history in History of Art from École de Louvre, a prestigious institution in Paris, France.

She recently added a carousel of pictures from one such location in Saudi Arabia, days before the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the country. Dressed in a chic pale yellow dress, her aesthetic look gained over half a million likes on the post, along with thousands of comments.

A few words of appreciation also came from Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson, who wrote:

"Soo pretty🌼," her comment read.

Rebecca Donaldson's comment on Alexandra Saint-Mleux's Instagram post (@iamrebeccad on Instagram)

Alexandra Saint-Mleux and Charles Leclerc have been together since 2023. They first sparked dating rumors when the latter was spotted in one of her TikTok clips. After that, they were seen together at the Wimbledon game, following which they confirmed their relationship.

Leclerc has spent almost his entire career racing for Ferrari. He moved to the team back in 2019 and has been a competitive driver since, but the team has regularly failed to deliver a championship-winning car, which has kept him shy of his first title.

Charles Leclerc points out issues with the SF-25

Ferrari ended the 2024 season in a competitive position, finishing the championship in second place, only a few points behind McLaren, who won their first Constructors' title since 1998.

Considering their performance, the Scuderia was expected to be just as competitive this season as well, however, that hasn't been the case. The car keeps wobbling between the second and third-fastest on the grid. With four races into the season so far, the team has remained far from a podium finish.

Charles Leclerc, who has finished P4 in the last two races, pointed out aerodynamic issues with the SF-25, stating that they need more downforce to remain competitive.

"I think we just need more overall downforce, more grip. I think the balance we are extracting the maximum out of the car at the moment, but there’s just nothing more. I need more grip to go faster around the corner," Charles Leclerc said.

Mercedes has come across as a strong competitor for the team. George Russell has remained extremely competitive with his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, also delivering his maximum on weekends.

