Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops 2-word reaction to Charles Leclerc's partner's social media post

Rebecca Donaldson dropped a two-word comment reacting to Charles Leclerc's partner, Alexandra Saint-Mleux's pictures on social media. Both Saint-Mleux and Donaldson befriended each other in the past seasons and are often spotted together on the grid.Charles Leclerc began dating Alexandra Saint-Mleux back in 2023. Since then, she has made quite a few appearances on the Formula 1 grid and has witnessed a surge in Instagram following. This was also the time when Leclerc partnered with Carlos Sainz in the team, who began dating Rebecca Donaldson at around the same time.Following this, both Donaldson and Saint-Mleux began spending time together and have also been to luxurious events. They also showcase their friendship on social media, as Rebecca recently dropped a comment on Alexandra's picture on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to her pictures in a chic green colored co-ord set, Rebecca Donaldson wrote:&quot;Little Mermaid 🧜💚,&quot; her comment read.Rebecca Donaldson's comment on Alexandra Saint Mleux's Instagram post (@iamrebeccad on Instagram)Alexandra could be seen dressed in a beautiful two-piece dress, consisting of a top and a maxi skirt in matching colors. The overall coordination of the attire gave it a chic, flowing look. She is popularly known for her fashionable attire.While Saint-Mleux is caught up flaunting her impeccable fashion on Instagram, her partner, Charles Leclerc, is currently battling with the SF-25 that Ferrari provided its drivers this season. The team holds on to second place in the championship; however, given their inconsistent performances, it could soon be out of the team's grasp.Charles Leclerc clears up on Ferrari's finishing position this seasonFerrari has been suffering from an incompetent car since the start of the 2025 F1 season. While Leclerc has managed to deliver multiple podiums, his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, sits with a best finish of P4 in a main race.As mentioned, the team currently sits in second place in the World Championship. However, they are now under threat from Mercedes, who have been shrinking the gap from third place.Reacting to the situation, Charles Leclerc mentioned that it would be best for Ferrari to finish the season as runner-up behind McLaren. At the same time, however, he also stated that finishing third would give them the extra time in the wind tunnel.&quot;I'm pretty sure it's better to finish second than third. However, as you said, there's also the wind tunnel time. This is not something we think of too much. When we are on track, we just want to finish as high up as possible and then we'll deal with whatever amount of hours in the wind tunnel we have,&quot; Charles Leclerc said (via GPBlog).He further mentioned that the team's main target is to finish in second place of the Constructors' Championship.&quot;We want to target the highest possible. Second place in the Constructors’ is one of our targets, but the biggest target is to come back to winning races as soon as possible. Wherever we finish, we'll work from there and see how many hours we have next year,&quot; he concluded.The FIA mandates that teams finishing at the top of the Constructors' Championship would have the least time available on the wind tunnel, and vice versa for teams finishing at the bottom. This is done to increase the competition throughout the grid, as the wind tunnel is crucial for teams to test their aerodynamic development.