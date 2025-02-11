Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops 2-word reaction to image with Charles Leclerc's girlfriend

Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson reacted to her picture with Alexandra Saint Mleux, currently dating Ferrari star Charles Leclerc. Mleux hosted a dinner in Venice, what she called the "city of love."

Donaldson and Mleux have been spotted together in the F1 paddock previously. They were dating the Ferrari duo of Sainz and Leclerc until the former moved to Williams this season.

Recently, in a series of pictures Mleux posted from her luxurious dinner in Venice, she featured a picture with Donaldson. They wore contrasting colors, with Mleux shining out in her pearl white dress and Donaldson flaunting the bold black, captioned:

"Hosted the crush dinner in the city of love 🍒"

Reacting to the pictures, Donaldson shared a two-word reaction:

"The prettiest 🍒♥️"

Rebecca Donaldson's comment under Alexandra Saint Mleux's Instagram post (@alexandrasaintmleux)

Rebecca Donaldson hails from Scotland and was first spotted with Carlos Sainz in 2023. The two confirmed their relationship in the coming months. She works as a model based in the UK, currently under Brand Model Management (via People). Her career began at 17 when her mother signed her up for a beauty pageant.

Carlos Sainz on settling with Williams Racing for the 2025 season

Carlos Sainz's tenure with Ferrari ended after the Italian outfit signed Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season. He was associated with top teams like Red Bull Racing and Mercedes but finally signed a contract with Williams Racing.

While Williams's performance is the opposite compared to where Ferrari was running in the championship, Sainz would prove a strong driver for the outfit.

Carlos Sainz at Formula 1 Testing in Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Sainz also revealed that he initially focused on choosing the team with the strongest base (via F1):

"At the beginning, when I was having to take such an important decision, I was very focused on which team was going to be quicker in 2025, who was generating more downforce, who is finding out stuff that is going to make them quicker. Finally, I realised that my decision had to be based on two things: the project and the people.

When I started discussing more in detail, I realised that Williams had put together a very strong project here, a team with a vision, with a project that I think is going to bring this team back to the front."

Carlos Sainz is set to partner Alex Albon at Williams in 2025. Both drivers have proved their competence in the past and could bring the team their well-needed points this season.

