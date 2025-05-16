Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops one-word reaction on Charles Leclerc's partner Alexandra Saint Mleux's latest post

Rebecca Donaldson dropped a one-word reaction on Instagram to Charles Leclerc's partner, Alexandra Saint-Mleux's stunning picture. She appeared on the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet for the first time.

Many celebrities have marked their appearance as the 78th edition of the prestigious film festival continues. Earlier this week, Alexandra Saint-Mleux was also spotted on the red carpet, wearing a chic dress. As she posted the highlights on her Instagram, she revealed that it was her first time at the festival, and mentioned that she had a great time celebrating women in film and art.

"First time in Cannes yesterday was so memorable. Such a fun time celebrating inspiring women in art, film & fashion 🌸 thank you @lorealparis for bringing everyone together," she wrote.

She soon gained over 500,000 likes on the post, and many iconic people, including Hailey Bieber, commented as well. One of the comments that stood out, however, was from Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson. She dropped a one-word reaction to Alexandra's pictures.

"INCREDIBLE 😍😍😍," she wrote.

Rebecca Donaldson reacts to Alexandra Saint-Mleux's pictures (@iamrebeccad on Instagram)

Alexandra Saint-Mleux has been dating Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc since 2023. The two were first spotted together in one of her TikTok videos, and they later confirmed their relationship.

Rebecca Donaldson, a well-established Scottish model, has been dating Carlos Sainz since the same time. Both Donaldson and Saint-Mleux used to be together in the Ferrari garage until last year, and seemingly became good friends. They are still spotted together on the Paddock despite Sainz's move to Williams Racing this season.

Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, has continued racing with Ferrari. He has driven for the team since the 2019 season and has remained competitive. However, the current season seems difficult for both him and the team.

Charles Leclerc modifying driving style to match the SF-25's "requirements"

Ferrari has been falling short in terms of pace against their competitors this season. The SF-25 seemingly lacks traction out of the corners as drivers struggle for grip, costing them precious time on the track and hampering any chances at overtaking. Lewis Hamilton, who moved to the team this season, is also understood to be suffering from the same issue in his car.

As for Charles Leclerc, he recently revealed that he, along with the team, has made extreme changes to the car's setup.

"It's always very, very difficult, I think, to compare drivers settings, because if you don't feel at ease, there's always something that you struggle with more than the other driver, and that's why you cannot go as fast," he told the media in Miami (via RacingNews365). "On my side, this year, we've gone in quite extreme directions in terms of setup in order to extract a bit more out of the car."

He further revealed that he is modifying his driving style to match the "requirements" of the SF-25.

"So I feel like I'm changing quite a lot of my driving style in order to fit the the new requirements from this car. However, there might be things now that it's been seven years that I've been with Ferrari."

Charles Leclerc has scored the only podium for the team so far in the season after he managed to extend his stint and deliver a relatively competitive pace in Saudi Arabia, finishing P3. The team has been suffering with overall pace and is currently in fourth place in the Championship standings.

