Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson reacts to Alexandra Saint Mleux's latest social media post

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, has reacted to Alexandra Saint Mleux's latest Instagram post. Donaldson posted a love emoji to Charles Leclerc's partner's recent image in China.

Before the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, Saint Mleux shared a series of pictures from Shanghai. She donned a beautiful black outfit and styled it with red embroidery.

As Alexandra Saint Mleux shared the pictures on Instagram, Rebecca Donaldson came across the post and dropped a love emoji.

Credit: Alexandra Saint Mleux on Instagram.

Until 2024, Donaldson and Saint Mleux often spent time together during their partners' Ferrari stints. They were spotted with each other, accompanying their Ferrari driver partners on and off the track. However, things changed in 2025.

At the end of 2024, Sainz departed from Ferrari to make way for Lewis Hamilton, who signed a multi-year deal with the Prancing Horse. As Hamilton joined Leclerc at the Maranello-based team, Sainz moved to Williams alongside Alex Albon.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc raced together for four years at Ferrari after the Spanish driver arrived from McLaren in 2021. They were always at par and hugely competitive, unwilling to yield one's position for another.

A sneak peek into Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson and Charles Leclerc's partner Alexandra Saint Mleux

Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari and girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson arrive in the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 9, 2024 - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson began dating around mid-2023. This was the time their romance blew up on social media.

Around June 2023, a video of them walking together in Milan gained traction on social media, followed by a series of photos during their vacation in Corsica, France, during the summer break. Gradually, they became the talk of the town.

Finally, Donaldson, a model from the United Kingdom, made her public appearance during the 2024 Australian Grand Prix. This was when Sainz won the Melbourne race, and they celebrated with a kiss.

As for Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux, the duo began dating in early 2023. Even though there were no announcements or public appearances right away, fans began to connect the dots of their relationship.

How? They attended the Paris Fashion Week in 2023, and after a few days, Saint Mleux arrived at the paddock during the Monaco GP that year. Coincidence? Fans didn't think so. The confirmations came after she was present with Leclerc during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

