Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson sets fashion statement in an all black outfit

Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson, shared an update on her social media as she flaunted her all-black outfit at a fashion event she attended in New York recently. She has been growing quite popular on social media in recent times, having amassed a 650k+ following on Instagram alone.Currently based in the United Kingdom, Donaldson is a Scottish model who got into the industry at the young age of just 17 after her mother enrolled her for a competition. Since then, she has worked with various brands and continues to grow herself as a successful model. Her portfolio consists of features in Vogue Ukraine and Marie Claire Mexico.As her social media following grew in recent years, she began sharing more of her professional and personal life on Instagram. Following the same, Donaldson recently uploaded a carousel of pictures from a fashion event she attended in New York. She could be seen dressed in a stunning black dress, paired with black accessories, making it a bold choice.&quot;city girl in my heart,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer portfolio doesn't stop at modeling, as she is also the founder of Muse Activewear, a brand she laid the foundation for back during the COVID-19 lockdown.She was first spotted with Carlos Sainz back in 2023. The Spaniard drove for Ferrari at the time. Donaldson then became a regular guest in the Paddock and is still frequently spotted in the Williams Racing garage during Grand Prix weekends, cheering for her partner.Carlos Sainz focuses on key aspect hampering his peformance at Williams RacingCarlos Sainz during the 2025 F1 Italian GP (Getty Images)After Ferrari replaced him with Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz moved to Williams Racing this season. This move turned out to be a major positive for the team as they managed to score more points than they had collectively scored in the past five seasons. Both Sainz and his teammate, Alex Albon, consistently scored during the season's initial races.However, the Spaniard hasn't scored any points in the main races since Canada. This has put the team in a difficult position, considering their competition is catching up. Reviewing his performance, Sainz mentioned that while the car has been &quot;relatively good&quot; to drive, it is a lot different from his usual driving style.&quot;I think I've had a good feeling with the car all year. Relatively good. I mean, it's not a car I enjoy driving. It's not my preferred driving style,&quot; Carlos Sainz said (via Motorsport).&quot;It has a very specific characteristic that you have to take into account when driving, but if you look at my qualifying results and my race pace this first year, they're always good. It's just that as a team we're struggling a lot to put together results.&quot;Williams currently sits in fifth place in the Constructors' Championship. While this is a major positive for the team, their competition has been narrowing the gap, as mentioned.