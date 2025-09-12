Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson sets fashion statement in an all black outfit

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Sep 12, 2025 09:40 GMT
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson sets fashion statement in an all black outfit (Images from @iamrebeccad on Instagram and Getty Images)

Carlos Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson, shared an update on her social media as she flaunted her all-black outfit at a fashion event she attended in New York recently. She has been growing quite popular on social media in recent times, having amassed a 650k+ following on Instagram alone.

Ad

Currently based in the United Kingdom, Donaldson is a Scottish model who got into the industry at the young age of just 17 after her mother enrolled her for a competition. Since then, she has worked with various brands and continues to grow herself as a successful model. Her portfolio consists of features in Vogue Ukraine and Marie Claire Mexico.

As her social media following grew in recent years, she began sharing more of her professional and personal life on Instagram. Following the same, Donaldson recently uploaded a carousel of pictures from a fashion event she attended in New York. She could be seen dressed in a stunning black dress, paired with black accessories, making it a bold choice.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"city girl in my heart," she captioned the post.
Ad

Her portfolio doesn't stop at modeling, as she is also the founder of Muse Activewear, a brand she laid the foundation for back during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She was first spotted with Carlos Sainz back in 2023. The Spaniard drove for Ferrari at the time. Donaldson then became a regular guest in the Paddock and is still frequently spotted in the Williams Racing garage during Grand Prix weekends, cheering for her partner.

Ad

Carlos Sainz focuses on key aspect hampering his peformance at Williams Racing

Carlos Sainz during the 2025 F1 Italian GP (Getty Images)
Carlos Sainz during the 2025 F1 Italian GP (Getty Images)

After Ferrari replaced him with Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz moved to Williams Racing this season. This move turned out to be a major positive for the team as they managed to score more points than they had collectively scored in the past five seasons. Both Sainz and his teammate, Alex Albon, consistently scored during the season's initial races.

Ad

However, the Spaniard hasn't scored any points in the main races since Canada. This has put the team in a difficult position, considering their competition is catching up. Reviewing his performance, Sainz mentioned that while the car has been "relatively good" to drive, it is a lot different from his usual driving style.

"I think I've had a good feeling with the car all year. Relatively good. I mean, it's not a car I enjoy driving. It's not my preferred driving style," Carlos Sainz said (via Motorsport).
Ad
"It has a very specific characteristic that you have to take into account when driving, but if you look at my qualifying results and my race pace this first year, they're always good. It's just that as a team we're struggling a lot to put together results."

Williams currently sits in fifth place in the Constructors' Championship. While this is a major positive for the team, their competition has been narrowing the gap, as mentioned.

About the author
Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya Tripathi

Twitter icon

Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.

When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.

He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.

Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gunaditya Tripathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications