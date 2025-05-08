Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson sets fashion statement with latest IG post

While Carlos Sainz continues his F1 venture, his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, has often been a trend-setter in the fashion sphere. The 29-year-old shared a few images on Instagram showcasing her new style.

Ad

Rumors about Sainz and Donaldson dating sparked up during the summer of 2023. Since then, the couple has travelled to a host of F1 race weekends together and has been spotted having adorable moments around the paddock.

Today, the British model shared several images from her recent visit to Barcelona, Spain, on her Instagram, where she endorsed Saint Laurent, Dior, Kérastase, and Hourglass Cosmetics products.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, this post came after the pair's recent trip to Miami, where Carlos Sainz participated in the F1 Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz opens up on his outing at the Miami Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz's Williams switch was finally starting to strike some fortune as he was the lead driver for the Grove-based squad at the Saudi Arabian GP. He intended to continue this trend into the Miami Grand Prix weekend, but was hit with a few roadblocks.

Ad

The Spaniard was outqualified by Alex Albon in Sprint qualifying and retired from the Sprint race. The 30-year-old then gathered himself and outqualified his teammate in qualifying for the race on Sunday and was on pace with his colleague for the major part of the Grand Prix.

However, Sainz had slight contact with the Thai-British driver, who left his car impaled. He then had to battle the prancing horses as Albon quickly made his way past the scarlet duo, but was unable to overtake them despite his dire attempts on the final lap.

Ad

Reflecting on the race as he claimed a P9 finish in comparison to his teammate's P5, Carlos Sainz said, via Formula 1:

"When the others were on new tires and I knew this was going to make me slower on the first stint and vulnerable... On top of that I picked up damage in Turn 3 with Alex at the start with slight contact, so I just made my first stint obviously very difficult with the used tire and the damaged car.

Ad

“I think last lap, obviously went for it, saw a gap and went for it. I think he [Hamilton] reacted a bit to my move, it caught him a bit by surprise and he started moving left during braking which if you apply the rulebook to the letter you cannot do that as that is moving under braking. But last lap, last corner, everyone is going to be a bit on the limit."

The next F1 Grand Prix is scheduled in Imola, Italy, on May 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More