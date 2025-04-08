Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson turns heads in her latest Instagram post 

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, turned heads in a stylish all-black outfit as she shared her pictures on social media on Tuesday. The Scotswoman posted glimpses from her visit to the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, a WTA 1000 tournament, currently being held in the principality of Monaco.
Carlos Sainz has been dating Rebecca Donaldson since September 2023, as the couple have reportedly been together since that year's Italian Grand Prix. Donaldson is a model by profession and is also the owner of her own athleisure wear company named Muse Activewear.
Not much is known about Donaldson's family, but it is known that she is of Scottish ancestry and currently based in London. But according to her social media, she travels all around Europe due to her modelling profession.
On Tuesday, Donaldson shared a post via her Instagram, in which she could be seen attending a match at the Monte Carlo Masters and enjoying the city with her friends. She wrote in the caption:
"another fun @rolexmontecarlomasters with my favourite @replay family! 🎾"
It is not known whether Sainz and Donaldson currently live together, but the couple have been spotted together in the principality on many occasions previously. The Spaniard does have a residence in Monaco, alongside houses in London and his native Spain, and as previously mentioned, Donaldson has also been based in London since the age of 17.
After the Suzuka, Carlos Sainz will next be seen in action at the Bahrain Grand Prix, as the Spaniard will be preparing for the second leg of the first triple-header of the 2025 F1 season. The paddock moves from Japan to Bahrain for round 4 of the season, and will also make the short hop over to Saudi Arabia afterwards, to complete three races in three consecutive weeks.
Carlos Sainz reveals mixed emotions after Japanese GP
Carlos Sainz shared his bittersweet emotions about his performance at the Japanese Grand Prix this past week via Instagram post. The Spaniard had a poor qualifying and even got a three-place grid penalty, meaning he started the race from P15, and finished the race in P14.
Sharing his mixed emotions about the race at Suzuka, the 30-year-old wrote in a caption:
"Tough race stuck in traffic after a costly Saturday, but the pace was there. Felt good with the car and did some nice overtakes. Let’s build from here. On to Bahrain."
Carlos Sainz has had a tough start to life at Williams, as he has failed to beat teammate Alex Albon in any qualifying sessions or race up until now. While Albon has managed to score points in all three races this season, Sainz's best result till now has been his P10 finish in China, which he inherited after both Ferrari drivers were disqualified and subsequently declassified from the top 10 after the race.
The former Ferrari man will be hoping to make a better impression in Bahrain, as more pressure will start to mount on the Spaniard if he is still being outperformed by his teammate, who many believe is the No. 2 driver at Williams.