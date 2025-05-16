Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson turns heads as she makes it to the cover of MAISON Ë

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, stunned fans with her latest instagram post, as the model is all set to appear on the cover of MAISON Ë. The Scotswoman shared a series of images from the photoshoot, including the cover of the Spring edition of the French magazine, with her featuring on it.

Ad

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson have been dating since 2023, and the Spaniard's girlfriend first appeared in the F1 paddock during the Italian Grand Prix in September 2023. The couple were also spotted together later that year at the Singapore Grand Prix, which Sainz won.

Donaldson is a model by profession, and is currently based in London, United Kingdom. The 30-year-old was born in Scotland, and her ancestry is also based in the Highlands of the UK.

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, Donaldson shared a series of images from her photoshoot with French magazine MAISON Ë, for whom she is set to appear on the cover.

Ad

Donaldson has been in the profession of modelling since she was 17. Previously, she has also appeared on the covers of prestigious magazines like Vogue and Marie Claire, while she is also developing her own athleisure wear brand named Muse Activewear.

Carlos Sainz shared glimses from the couple's weekend off via his instagram on Tuesday (13 May), as the pair enjoyed some time off in Monaco, where the Spaniard resides. Now, Sainz is all set to appear at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, which is scheduled to go ahead on May 18.

Ad

The former Ferrari driver is hoping to further improve his results in the 2025 season, as he settles into his new surroundings at Wiiliams. Up until Imola, his teammate, Alex Albon, has had the upper hand on Sainz, even though many fans expected the four-time F1 race-winner to get the better of his teammate straightaway.

Carlos Sainz Jr. echoes his father's words regarding potential FIA presidency bid

Carlos Sainz Sr. & Jr. during pre-season testing in Bahrain - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz Jr. has shared that there is no question of a potential conflict of interest in case his father, Carlos Sainz Sr., were to become the next FIA President. The Spaniard had expressed his interest in potentially competing for the role in the next elections scheduled for December.

Ad

Speaking to Sky Sports on Thursday, Sainz Jr. shared a similar view to his father about a potential conflict of interest if the 63-year-old ever becomes FIA president.

"I'm a 30-year-old F1 driver that also has his manager, my cousin. We would just simply stop. Whoever knows my dad or knows me personally, knows we would never do anything that would mean conflict of interest."

Sainz's father has naturally been spotten in his son's camp on a regular basis ever since the Spaniard made his F1 debut in 2015. The former rally driver has also made it clear that his relationship with his son would change if he does ever become the FIA president, and that there is no question of a conflict of interest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More