F1 fans were left furious after Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was left stranded in the Parc Ferme after getting the podium for the Italian team.

The Spaniard drove an excellent race as he finished P3 in the main race at the Sakhir International Circuit ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc. The 29-year-old displayed some impressive moves on the track to get past his rivals after starting the race from P4.

However, fans were left unimpressed by the Ferrari F1 team after the race as no team member came to greet Carlos Sainz at Parc Ferme.

F1 fans took to social media to react to a video of the Spaniard alone after the race, with one fan claiming that the Italian team screwed him over, saying:

"They were congratulating Hamilton and Leclerc for their stellar performances...Sainz has been screwed over so many times by Ferrari and he plays the team game and still... I really hope he gets a race-winning car next year."

Here are a few more reactions:

Some fans claimed that they weren't surprised by Ferrari's antics:

Carlos Sainz analyzes his maiden podium finish of the 2024 season

Carlos Sainz said he was 'surprised' by the SF-24's ability to keep pace with the Red Bull RB20 during the race.

Speaking with F1.com, the Ferrari driver said:

“I felt really good out there today. The start wasn’t ideal but from then on I just managed my tires as well, and then from there I could do my pace, and overtook two or three cars on the way to the podium.

"Then keeping up with the Red Bull there at the end, which was a pleasant surprise. Still not enough, not where we want to be, but [it’s] good steps forward compared to last year and a solid start to the season.”

Carlos Sainz also spoke about the strategy to go with two sets of hard tires as compared to Red Bull's strategy of two soft tires:

“We had a very clear plan using soft and then two hards. With the hard in our car, we feel more a bit comfortable because it overheats less, it degrades less. It is a bit of a trickier tire with a warm-up, and front locking, but then once we get it working in our car you can push on it.

"In Red Bull, you can see different traits and different strategy choices, but I think also that is the beauty of F1 and we could play around a bit with strategy today."