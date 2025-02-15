Carlos Sainz shares his honest verdict about the 'excessive' FIA regulations for driver misconduct

Carlos Sainz has given his views on the latest FIA regulations and termed them a bit 'excessive.' In what has been a policy of the governing body lately, driver conduct has been something that's been in the spotlight for some time now.

Ever since Mohammad Ben Sulayem has taken over as the FIA president, there have been quite a few steps taken by the governing body that have rubbed the drivers the wrong way. It all started with the implementation of a ban on jewelry for drivers in 2022, something that saw the governing body in loggerheads with Lewis Hamilton.

It was followed by Max Verstappen getting community service last season for using a cuss word during a press conference. The Red Bull driver did not take the action kindly, as he spent the rest of the race weekend talking to the press outside of the press conference.

In continuation with these actions, FIA has made alterations to the sporting code early in the year where drivers could be banned for misconduct. It has been reported in the media since then that the drivers are not happy with the move, and Carlos Sainz was the first driver who was questioned about his views on the same.

Talking to Autoracer, the Spaniard admitted that the new regulations seemed excessive. He said:

“I am in favor of making an effort when all the children are watching us to at least have good behavior and a decent vocabulary. I think it is not very difficult, but do we need fines or to be checked for this? I do not know."

He added:

"At the same time, I think this is too much for the team radios for the adrenaline and the pressure we have inside the car. I think it is excessive what the FIA is trying to achieve with the bans and the rest , because for me it is a fundamental part of the sport, where you spectators can see the real emotion and the real pressure and the real excitement in the voice”

Carlos Sainz plays down expectations for 2025

Carlos Sainz was questioned about his expectations from the 2025 F1 season. As Williams has been on an upward trajectory and a lot of investment has been put in place, there are quite a few who expect the team to take a step forward.

While the Spaniard did agree that there have been improvements, he fell that 2025 was a transitional year and a fundamental step could only be expected in 2026. Playing down expectations of a possible podium, Carlos Sainz said:

"The team knows that this year is a transition year ahead of 2026, a year in which the team wants to make a fundamental step forward and finally make a big step forward. On the other hand, in 2025 I know we have made progress, but I think it is relatively unlikely that this will allow us to fight for the podium one day . I prefer to be more optimistic, at least wait for the tests or the first race to see where we are."

Carlos Sainz has would be hoping for a decent step with Williams this season even though the driver has to be realistic about the chances of a team that finished P9 in the championship last year.

