Carlos Sainz shares mirror selfie with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson on his yacht

Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz was seen spending quality time with his partner, Rebecca Donaldson, as he shared a beautiful picture on his social media with his followers. The two could be seen in a stunning silhouette, clicked by Sainz, during the golden hour.
Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson were first spotted together in 2023, sparking dating rumors. They later confirmed their relationship and are often seen together, with Donaldson making regular appearances in the F1 Paddock during race weekends. She was a regular guest in the Ferrari garage up until this season, as Sainz's move to Williams Racing changed her destination within the Paddock.
The couple stays fairly active on social media. Sainz recently shared a beautiful picture with Donaldson as they could be seen spending time together on a yacht.
Based in the United Kingdom, Rebecca Donaldson has earned multiple accolades working in the modeling industry. She has worked with various brands and has also been featured in Marie Claire Mexico and Vogue Ukraine. Moreover, she is also the founder of the activewear brand, Muse Activewear. Her social media following has grown immensely in recent years owing to her collaborations with globally known brands.
All while Carlos Sainz has been battling with the Williams' driving style this season. He earlier mentioned that the car requires a different driving style than his, which made it difficult for him to drive. However, he seemed to have overcome that adversity, with a powerful podium finish earlier in Baku, which pushed the team to their highest point in the past handful of seasons.
Carlos Sainz estimates Williams could return to the podium in Las Vegas
Sainz managed to qualify for the Azerbaijan GP on the front row, starting the race in P2. He kept the position for a long time, but was finally overtaken by George Russell. Yet, the Spaniard finished on the podium, marking Williams Racing's first top-three finish since the 2021 season.
However, Carlos Sainz estimates that the team might not have to wait so long for another podium finish. Speaking to the media, he explained that their best result, performance-wise, would only be another top-three finish this season, and a win is out of bounds.
"I think the podium is, unless something crazy happens, maybe our best chance," he said (via RN365).
He further explained that Williams could get back to peak performance in the Las Vegas GP later this season.
"Probably Vegas will be our next best track to try and maybe put together a top five or a top six, which is what we sometimes can achieve when everything goes right. It’s a tough ask. I’ll fight for it if it comes, like you’ve seen [in Azerbaijan]."
Williams is known for their extreme speed in a straight line, which helps them perform well on tracks like these. Both Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon have managed to deliver consistent results to the team this year, keeping a strong hold in fifth place of the Constructors' Championship.