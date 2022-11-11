Carlos Sainz shares his predictions for the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of F1 Brazilian GP

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz has shared his predictions for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he expects Brazil and Spain to make waves.

The Spaniard has not had the best season in F1 this year with six DNFs to his name, despite picking up his maiden pole and win in the sport at Silverstone.

At best, Carlos Sainz can only hope for P4 in the Drivers' Championship standings now, provided he can overcome Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ahead of him.

With the season now almost at a close, the 28-year-old now has one eye on the upcoming FIFA World Cup that is due to kick off later this month in Qatar.

Sainz was asked to share his thoughts about Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes, who have both been called up to the Brazilian squad for the tournament during the pre-race press conference at Interlagos. He said:

"Well, two great players that have done a lot for Real Madrid in the last couple of years. I text Vini now and then – we're on Instagram, and he's become a fan of Formula 1 and I'm a big fan of Real Madrid. I think they're going to be strong in the national team for Brazil – though maybe I don't want them to be so strong because it will make life very difficult for Spain. But they are two great players: super young, with all the life ahead of them. So I wish them the best and keep being so good, especially for Real Madrid."

Brazil is touted as the bookmakers' favorite for the tournament and could end up being one of the teams to beat this time around in Qatar.

"I like our chances" - Carlos Sainz backing Spain to play well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Aside from Brazil, Carlos Sainz also has high hopes for the Spanish national team.

La Roja has been underwhelming since their all-conquering spell in the sport from 2008 to 2012.

When asked to speak about his nation's chances at the World Cup in Qatar, Carlos Sainz said:

"Spain, I think we have good chances because Spain always since we won the World Cup back in 2010, I think we've always played well. We are very loyal to our way of playing and always tried to play good football. I think we have a great amount of young talent in the team. Will this be enough to win the World Cup? I have no idea. Because then it depends on that month, how the players are feeling. But I like our chances and I will be supporting Spain as much as I can."

Spain were most recently narrowly beaten in the final of the 2021 UEFA Nations League final by reigning world champions France.

