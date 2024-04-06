Carlos Sainz shares 'realistic goals' for Japanese F1 Grand Prix after conceding defeat to Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Carlos Sainz has set realistic goals for himself ahead of the 2024 F1 Japanese GP. The Spaniard is focused on Ferrari's fight with McLaren for the podium rather than entertaining the prospect of chasing Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

The Ferrari driver had a rollercoaster start to the 2024 F1 season. He bagged a podium finish in Bahrain, following which he was diagnosed with appendicitis during the Saudi Arabian GP. Sainz returned at the Australian GP and managed to win the race after Max Verstappen retired due to a major brake issue.

Ahead of the 2024 F1 Japanese GP, he had decent practice and qualifying sessions, finishing in P4, behind both Red Bull drivers and McLaren's Lando Norris.

Speaking to the media after qualifying in Suzuka, the Spaniard initially said Ferrari could be faster than Red Bull in the race than in qualifying. On the other hand, he speculated that Red Bull could be faster than them in longer race trims.

"In the race simulation this morning, I think we were a bit lighter than Red Bull. Honestly, we are maybe stronger in the race than in qualifying, but not as it seems in the long runs because I think Red Bull was at maximum fuel load," Sainz said.

Carlos Sainz added that Ferrari could only fight McLaren for the podium, with third place a realistic goal.

"We will fight it out with Lando if he lets us because he was two-tenths faster in qualifying. Realistically third place is the goal, we will fight for the podium with the McLaren," he added.

Carlos Sainz shares his views on Ferrari's chances of challenging Red Bull in 2024

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz recently talked about how Ferrari could challenge Red Bull in the 2024 F1 season.

Speaking in the post-race press conference in Australia, the Spaniard stated that, on some tracks, Ferrari would be stronger than the defending world champions. He believes that by having a decent development curve, they could take the fight to Red Bull this season.

“Yeah, there will be tracks where we are strong like we saw last year. And this year, it seems like our race pace is better even on those tracks that we are stronger. And together with a good development programme, I hope that we can challenge Red Bull more often,” Carlos Sainz said.

After the 2024 F1 Australian GP, Red Bull is leading the constructors' championship with 97 points and is closely followed by Ferrari with 93 points.