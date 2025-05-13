Carlos Sainz Sr.'s 'Conflict of Interest' snubbed as Williams boss endorses the Spaniard for the role of the FIA President

Carlos Sainz Sr. has the support of Williams boss James Vowles as the Spaniard gets ready to compete for the role of the FIA President. This has been in the limelight ever since Mohammad Ben Sulayem took over at the end of 2021.

Ad

The FIA President has lately taken some controversial calls. Be it the 'Jewelry Gate' that ended up embroiling the governing body with Lewis Hamilton in a back-and-forth in front of the media, or the latest ban on swearing in press conferences, there have been quite a few steps that have not been taken in the right manner.

At the same time, however, when Carlos Sainz Sr. announced his intent to run for the position of the FIA President, questions of conflict of interest were raised because his son was one of the top drivers in F1 for Williams.

Ad

Trending

Talking to Motorsport, Williams boss James Vowles has shrugged off any such doubts, as he felt that Sainz Sr. already has a very hands-off approach in his son's career. He said:

"I don't believe [it would create complications] if he were to be successful. First of all, Carlos has 40 years' experience in this sport, and whenever you speak to him, if you have the occasion, have a chat with him. He's got a really logical view on how the sport's constructed and how he's got to where he is at the moment, and what actually can help in and around it.

Ad

He added:

"What I've noticed with Carlos [Sr.] here – and I'm not sure if that's different to where it was before – is he recognizes his son as his own man now and actually doesn't interfere in anything. What he really enjoys doing is just watching the cars go around the track and know that's been him that's put that together to allow it to happen. He obviously has to move away from that far more if he decides to go in the FIA direction, but I'm confident we can firewall it sufficiently that I don't think it would be a problem."

Ad

Carlos Sainz Sr. would be a good fit, says James Vowles

James Vowles further backed Carlos Sainz Sr. for the role, as he felt that the Spaniard would be a good fit for the role, especially if we consider the amount of experience he has in racing and competing at the highest level. Pointing out how Sainz Sr. was a two-time world champion in his own right, Vowles said:

Ad

"I think he would [be a good fit], simply because he's got a couple of world championships to name, he's got a breadth of motorsport, he understands single-seaters down into rallying, he's been – I think – already president of some of the mobility bits inside Spain. So this isn't probably as big a step as some may think, but it's up to him to decide whether or not it's the direction he really wants to take."

Carlos Sainz Sr. has not yet officially applied to contend for the position, but as the Imola GP gets closer, it will be interesting to see the verdict from the F1 paddock on the Spaniard's candidacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More