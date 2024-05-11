Carlos Sainz waiting around for Mercedes is too risky according to German reports

Carlos Sainz could be in trouble waiting for too long to choose a deal between Mercedes and Audi as his time with Ferrari comes to an end. Lewis Hamilton is set to replace the Spaniard at Ferrari in 2025 and so far, Sainz has not officially decided on a new team.

There were reports about contact from Red Bull and Mercedes, but nothing has been confirmed. It was mentioned that Mercedes wanted to have him for a dry season while they could test their junior driver Kimi Antonelli.

However, Carlos Sainz is not in favor of that. It was further mentioned that he is looking for a multi-year contract but the team is not providing him with it.

Audi, meanwhile, is already on the hunt for their drivers in the 2026 season when they take up Sauber. Having already selected Nico Hulkenberg (who will be driving for Sauber from the 2025 F1 season), there is only one seat left.

A report from F1-Insider claims that the team is interested in the 29-year-old to drive for them, but they need an answer from him before the Monaco GP later this month. Moreover, the report stated that it could be a tough game for Sainz to remain hung up between the two teams.

"Sainz doesn’t have much time left for his dangerous game of poker. Audi wants an answer by the GP in Monaco in two and a half weeks at the latest. Otherwise, the people of Ingolstadt will look for an alternative."

"If Sainz chooses Mercedes, he could be without a contract again in 2026 when Verstappen or Antonelli come and the door is closed at Audi."

Earlier it was also reported that the Ferrari driver rejected the offer from Audi, but he recently denied the report.

Carlos Sainz on reports of him rejecting Audi's offer: "There's no truth about it"

It is apparent that Audi is looking to give their F1 stint a headstart with experienced drivers, Nico Hulkenberg being one. Carlos Sainz, too, has got quite a bit of experience under his belt and remains competitive during the races so he might be a choice for the team as well.

However, with various speculations emerging, it was reported that Carlos Sainz had rejected the offer from the German manufacturer. But, when asked by the media at Miami about the same, he denied it. He stated that he was "in conversation with people."

"That’s not correct. There’s no truth about it, no. Nothing to add. As I’ve said before, you know, there are certain things that they don’t depend fully on myself. And there’s going to be some waiting to be done. But in the meantime, it’s not like I’m or we are completely stopped. And we are still in conversations with people and advancing what we can advance. All those things, always including the waiting that, as I said before, we’re going to need to do to people to make up their minds in many areas."

Carlos Sainz has been battling remarkably in his final season with the Italian team. He won the Australian Grand Prix and has been on the podium thrice for the five races he took part in.