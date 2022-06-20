Carlos Sainz 'wasn't leaving any inches to the walls' on the way to finish P2 at 2022 F1 Canadian GP 

Carlos Sainz was the lone Ferrari challenger during the 2022 Canadian GP. Contrary to the strategy used by multiple cars on the grid as they pitted during the first Virtual Safety Car, the Spaniard decided to stay out. The Ferrari driver in the end benefitted from a late-race safety car as it allowed him to attack Max Verstappen on tires that were around 10 laps younger.

The 27-year-old driver tried his best but could not muster up a move against the championship leader. Carlos Sainz secured another podium this season, a second-place finish that appeared to rankle him.

Speaking about the race and the last stint, Sainz admitted that he was pushing as hard as possible, however, Ferrari simply did not have the pace to match Red Bull. He said:

“I was pushing flat out, I wasn’t leaving any inches to the walls, the braking and I was pushing everything with the battery. I tried everything to pass Max [Verstappen] but today we just did not have enough pace delta to get him close enough at the hairpin and then get him close enough in the hairpin to get him off the line in the chicane. But, the positive thing is that we were quicker, faster all race and it just [needs] that little bit more to overtake around here.”

I'm happy with the race pace: Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz was asked what his key takeaway from the race would be. He replied:

“I’m particularly happy with the race pace, with the way we managed to put pressure on Max the whole race, the timing of pitstops was right. Honestly, we tried everything and we were very, very close to winning today. I will take the positives and keep trying in the next one.”

Red Bull and Ferrari were extremely close this weekend. Sainz tried his best but it simply was not good enough for him to bag his maiden F1 victory.

