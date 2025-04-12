Carmen Mundt drops 2-word reaction to George Russell's stunning lap in the F1 Bahrain GP

George Russell qualified P2 at the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix after a sensational lap in the Q3 session. He was less than two tenths slower than pole winner Oscar Piastri, and his girlfriend, Carment Mundt, enjoyed his performance.

Mercedes performed exceptionally well at the qualifying session of the 2025 Bahrain GP. Russell and Kimi Antonelli showed consistent pace in free practice sessions. Moreover, the duo also managed to sail through to the Q3 session with ease.

However, the Q3 session was challenging and competitive. McLaren's Oscar Piastri won pole with a flying lap. Before the Australian driver recorded the fastest lap time, Russell had held provisional pole with a lap time of 1:30.009. At the end of the sessions, he found himself less than two tenths slower than Piastri and settled for P2. Although a penalty for Mercedes saw Russell drop to P3.

Regardless, his final lap earned praise from fans and analysts. Not only that, George Russell's girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, was also happy as she shared a special post on Instagram to appreciate her partner's outstanding lap.

She wrote with an exhaling emoji, "That lap"

Carmen Mundt's Instagram story [Image Source: @carmenmmundt/Instagram]

Carmen, a finance graduate from the UK, has been in a relationship with Russell for the last five years. She has been with him through highs and lows. Carmen also attends many Grands Prix with Russell to support him from the garage.

Meanwhile, George Russell has had a positive start to the 2025 season with two back-to-back P3 finishes in Australia and China. In Japan, however, he finished P5 after a disappointing qualifying session. With 45 points, he is ranked P4 in the drivers championship standings.

His Mercedes teammate, Kimi Antonelli, is not lagging far behind, as he is ranked P5 with 30 points.

George Russell was shocked with Mercedes pace after a P2 finish in qualifying

George Russell at F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Mercedes challenged McLaren at the qualifying session of the 2025 Bahrain GP as George Russell grabbed a P2 start for the main race. His teammate, Kimi Antonelli, also finished P4, two places above Lando Norris.

Meanwhile, Russell was shocked to see his team getting close to McLaren in terms of pace. Talking to the media after the qualifying session, he said:

"I think if anybody said we'd have been within half a second of the McLarens, we'd have taken it because we would have thought that would have been P3 on the grid. So to be second on the grid is a bonus. Lining up P2 is a great chance for tomorrow, but I think being realistic it will be a challenge to fight with Oscar."

Interestingly, both Mercedes drivers have received one-place grid penalties, with Russell set to start the race in P3 and Antonelli in P5.

