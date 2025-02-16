Carmen Mundt reacts to George Russell's superfan's message on his birthday

George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt reshared a cute video of Russell's superfan's wish on his birthday. In the video, a boy lifted a placard, which hilariously wished happy birthday to both George and his girlfriend Carmen.

Russell, in his short F1 career, has managed to build a significant fanbase. He once met a kid who claimed to be his superfan. He loudly shouted George's name from the audience before Lewis Hamilton spotted him and called him on stage for a picture.

The same superfan wished him on his birthday with a hilarious twist. In a video posted on Instagram, the kid lifted a placard that had birthday wishes for both Russell and Carmen.

Meanwhile, Carmen Mundt couldn't help but reshare the video on her Instagram and reacted to it with two cute emojis.

Carmen Mundt's Instagram story [Image Source: @carmenmmundt/Instagram]

She also wished her boyfriend a happy birthday with a special Instagram story, which said:

"Happy birthday, my love!"

Meanwhile, George Russell also reacted to Carmen's message and dropped a heart to show his love for her.

Russell turned 27 on February 15, 2025, and received birthday greetings from fans. He is set to begin his training for the upcoming F1 season in the coming weeks. FIA has scheduled a grand event in London on February 18, where all teams are likely to unveil their livery of the car together.

Moreover, from February 26-28, pre-season testing will begin at the Bahrain circuit before the season eventually kicks off on March 16 in Melbourne, Australia.

For Russell, the 2025 season is crucial as he will step up as the lead driver for Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton is no longer his teammate, with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli signed as his successor.

Mercedes will enter a transition phase and will likely bank on the 27-year-old driver to shoulder responsibility.

Toto Wolff deems George Russell fit to win a championship

George Russell [R] with Toto Wolff [L] (Image Source: Getty)

Ahead of the 2025 F1 season, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has put the onus on George Russell to compete for the championship. The Brit will be entering his seventh year in F1 and will also be the team's senior driver after Lewis Hamilton's exit.

In an interview with Formula Passion, Wolff said:

"George is ready to win the title. But we have to provide him and Kimi [Antonelli] with a fairly fast car."

George Russell also echoed the same sentiment about his championship chances; while talking to Sky Sports F1, he said:

“I feel that these years [of struggle] sort of have been trial and error. But every time we have had a chance to win, we’ve won. And that’s what gives me the optimism that if we do have the [right] car, we can achieve it."

In his six-year-long career in F1, Russell has won three races and 15 podium finishes in 128 race starts.

