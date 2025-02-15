George Russell's partner Carmen Mundt shares heartwarming birthday wishes for the Mercedes driver

George Russell celebrated his 27th birthday on February 15, 2025. His girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, shared a heartwarming birthday wish for him on social media to express her love for Russell.3

Russell, the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 driver, is one of the promising talents on the grid. Having made his debut with Williams Racing in 2019, he switched to Mercedes in 2022, replacing Valtteri Bottas.

He was fearless and absorbed the pressure of being the teammate of Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion. Moreover, for the 2025 season, he is set to become the team's lead driver in the aftermath of Hamilton's move to Scuderia Ferrari.

Meanwhile, ahead of the pre-season testing in Bahrain, Russell celebrated his birthday. The Brit was born on February 15, 1998, and turned 27 this year. While he received birthday greetings from his fans and peers, the most special wish came from his girlfriend Carmen Mundt.

Carmen posted on her Instagram stories and wished a joyous birthday to her boyfriend.

"Happy birthday, my love George Russell," she wrote in the caption.

Carmen Mundt shares birthday wish for Russell [Image Source: @carmenmmundt/Instagram]

Russell and Mundt have been dating for five years now. They met through mutual friends in London before their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Carmen, a Spanish national, studied finance in London and worked in the corporate space for a while. However, recently, she quit her career in finance to move in with her boyfriend in Monaco.

She is reportedly pursuing content creation full-time as she has 524K followers on the Instagram platform.

Meanwhile, Russell is gearing up for an important season this year. His teammate for the upcoming season will be Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is 18-years-old and yet to make his debut in F1. Hence, the pressure to perform and lead Mercedes will likely fall on the Brit's shoulders throughout the season.

George Russell and Carmen Mundt celebrated 5-year anniversary

George Russell with girlfriend Carmen Mundt (Image Source: Getty)

George Russell and his girlfriend Carmen Mundt recently celebrated their 5-year anniversary. Carmen posted pictures on Instagram and wrote a caption to express her feelings.

"Five years with the most wonderful person I could ever ask for 🖤 forever proud of who you are and what you do," Carmen said in her Instagram post.

The couple, who began dating in 2019, also attended Real Madrid's match against Atletico Madrid in La Liga recently.

Russell, meanwhile, often makes sure to spend time with his partner despite his busy schedule. Apart from spending time on vacations, Carmen also accompanies his boyfriend to race weekends as a pillar of support.

Moreover, as George Russell gears up to become Mercedes' lead driver, Carmen Mundt is expected to be there for her partner and support him every step on the way.

