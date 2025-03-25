Carmen Mundt shares adorable picture with George Russell fresh from a podium in the F1 Chinese GP

George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt shared an adorable picture with the Briton after he came back home from the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday. The Spaniard also shared that the Mercedes man was tired, presumably from the double header to start the 2025 F1 season.

George Russell has had a wonderful start to the 2025 F1 season, having managed back-to-back podium finishes in Australia and China. He also finished P4 in the Chinese GP Sprint race, and sits in third in the drivers' standings, making an early bid to be a contender throughout the year this time around.

With a week off between the Chinese GP and the upcoming Japanese GP, Russell has presumably decided to travel back to his residence in Monaco, reuniting with long-term girlfriend Carmen Mundt. The 27-year-old lives with his Spanish-born partner in the principality.

Mundt shared a photo with Russell, in which the couple could be seen stood in an elevator, with the Briton's hands on his head. Mundt mentioned in the caption that Russell was tired, while adorably referring to him as 'emergency contact'. She posted this update via her instagram story:

"Emergency contact is back (and tired)"

Screen grab from George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt's instagram story[via Instagram/@carmenmmundt}

Russell and Mundt reportedly first met in London via a mutual friend. While she was born in Spain, Mundt moved over to the United Kingdom when she was 18, and studied at the University of Westminster. She holds a degree in business management and finance, and currently works in the financial world as well.

The couple has reportedly been dating since the summer of 2020, but they made their relationship public at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix. At the time, Russell was driving for Williams, completing his sophomore year in F1. Since then, he has gone on to join Mercedes and has managed to claim three race wins in three full seasons with the team.

George Russell shared a wholesome photograph from the cooldown room after the Chinese GP

George Russell poses on the Chinese Grand Prix podium, alongside Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris - Source: Getty

George Russell shared a sneak peak inside the cooldown room after the Chinese GP, sharing a photograph with fellow podium sitters Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. The Aussie claimed his first win of the new season, while Norris finished P2, narrowly ahead of Russell amid a break issue late on in the race.

The Mercedes man shared the image late on Sunday, and thanked the Chinese fans in the caption.

"P3 in China 🏆🇨🇳 !! So nice to kick off the season with back-to-back podiums. Great job from the team & thank you for the amazing support 🙏 See you next year. Xie xie"

The post also included a wholesome polaroid image of the trio, shared on the second slide. Lando Norris also shared a similar polaroid image on his instagram after the race.

It may well have been second place for Russell in Shanghai, as Norris struggled with a break issue in the final stages of the race, after having coasted throughout the afternoon in P2 behind his teammate. In the end, the Mercedes man ran out of laps as Norris finished just over a second ahead of him, as he managed to just about nurse home the issue.

