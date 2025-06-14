“Carrying team as usual”: Fans react as Charles Leclerc gives major boost to Ferrari in Canada

Charles Leclerc’s impressive outing during the final practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix has not gone unnoticed by fans. The Monegasque driver was the quickest of the Scuderia Ferrari pair during the session at the Montreal circuit.

Leclerc, who missed out on Free Practice Two after damaging his chassis in a crash during the first practice session of the weekend, was quick to get up to speed around the street track, posting a lap time just seven hundredths of a second behind session leader Lando Norris. The lap set by the 27-year-old was also about two-tenths quicker than his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who concluded the session in fourth place.

Despite both drivers ending FP3 with relatively impressive lap times on the timing sheets, fans on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to laud Charles Leclerc for his performance in the Ferrari challenger.

One fan, airing his thoughts, commented:

“Team leader Leclerc carrying team as usual.”

Another, showing support for the Ferrari driver, wrote:

“Answering critics with results! Bring on qualifying and Sunday.”

A third fan, seemingly in disbelief at Leclerc’s lap time, added:

“They gave Charles last year’s car??”*

A fourth fan, praising the effort, simply wrote:

“Come on, we got this 🔥🏎️”

"Let's lock the front row," said another netizen.

Charles Leclerc’s performance has reignited optimism in the hearts of Scuderia Ferrari faithful, especially after a turbulent start to the race weekend, marred by speculation surrounding team principal Frederic Vasseur’s future and underwhelming lap times in the first two free practice sessions. Fans of the Maranello outfit will now hope the team can replicate this strong showing when the lights go green for the start of qualifying.

How Charles Leclerc reacted after Canadian Grand Prix FP1 crash

Charles Leclerc detailed his frustration following his crash during the first practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix. The Monegasque driver became the first casualty at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve when he hit his front left into the barriers.

The former Alfa Romeo driver, who was on a push lap during the opening stages of the session, appeared to carry too much speed into the third corner and locked up his brakes. Going over the grass, Leclerc slammed the left side of his car into the barriers, which brought an early end to his Friday running.

“First of all, I feel sorry for the whole team, because obviously that’s never something you want. It was a very stupid crash – I had a lock-up, I thought I would make the corner… I knew I would go in the grass, but I thought that was enough to not touch the wall. Unfortunately, when I then ended up in the grass, I understood that there was no room anymore," Leclerc stated while detailing his thoughts on the incident with the official Formula 1 website.

"It’s just a misjudgment, but a misjudgment that cost a lot. The way the wheel has touched the chassis basically cracked the chassis, and we cannot use two chassis on the same day, so that meant basically the whole day not in the car.”

The incident for Charles Leclerc subsequently meant that the chassis of his car required significant repairs, which resulted in him missing the second free practice session. The 27-year-old, however, returned for FP3, where he was able to record an impressive lap time. Leclerc will now aim for a much cleaner race weekend as he looks to build on the consecutive podium finishes he achieved in both Monaco and Barcelona.

