“Champion of dad jokes”: Fans react as Max Verstappen cracks Super Bowl joke on livestream

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, who spends part of his time away from his F1 car streaming on the platform Twitch, gave a hilarious reply to a question from one of his team members on a stream. When asked what the Super Bowl is, the four-time world champion responded with what a fan deemed a "dad joke".

Verstappen replied to the question:

"That’s what you eat out (of)."

With a few weeks remaining until the 2025 season kicks off, Verstappen spent some time on his break streaming for Team Redline, when the funny back-and-forth occurred. Fans took to the comments section of the account that shared the clip to point out that Verstappen's fatherly sense of humor was already taking root, with the driver expecting his first child this year.

"Champion of dad jokes 🤣," a fan said.

"He was so proud of that dad joke," another said.

Others were also glad to see the Dutch driver's wit, sharing their thoughts in the comments.

"😂😂 A good sense of humor is the key to success," a fan replied.

"Always food on his mind, next to racing ofc. I love that about Max. (And Yuki for that matter...)," another noted.

"Never change max, never change 😂😂😂," a fan remarked.

The Super Bowl, the final game of the NFL season, will decide the new champion of the sport between the top team of the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference. The upcoming season finale will see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the defending champion, the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX.

Max Verstappen's first appearance in his driver role will be at the F1 75 event on February 18 at the O2 arena to introduce the livery of Red Bull's new 2025 car.

Jos Verstappen says fatherhood is motivating for Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen celebrates with his father Jos Verstappen in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi on December 12, 2021 - Source: Getty

When it was announced that Max Verstappen and his partner, Kelly Piquet were expecting a baby in December of last year, the four-time world champion's father discussed how the driver already knew that he would be a father at the time of his success in Brazil [via GP Blog]:

"I think it just motivates him. It didn't bother me before. Max has known for a while that he is going to be a father. That thought hasn't exactly bothered him. Just look at how he won the race in Brazil. He already knew then, and so did I.

It may sound crazy, but I knew he was going to be a father before he even told me. I'm not a crazy person. I saw it coming. I know my son well, and I only have to look at him."

Verstappen will be back on the grid to defend his title at the season's first race in Melbourne, Australia.

