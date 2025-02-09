Max Verstappen’s knee-slapping reply to ‘What’s a Superbowl’ question on his stream leaves his teammates chuckling

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen gave a hilarious reaction to a question regarding the Superbowl on his stream. The Dutch driver is currently enjoying the last few days of his break as he would soon be starting his preparations for the upcoming 2025 season.

The reigning four-time F1 world champion will make his first public appearance in the F1 Season Launch on February 18 when all the teams and drivers will reveal their liveries for the 2025 season at the O2 Arena in London.

On his recent stream on Twitch for Team Redline, one of his team members asked:

"What's a Super Bowl?"

Max Verstappen hilariously replied:

"That’s what you eat out (of)"

Verstappen's answer left everyone in splits. The Super Bowl is an annual event that determines the champion of an NFL season between the champions from the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC).

In the 2025 edition of the sporting extravaganza, the two-time reigning Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2025 season will a special one for the Red Bull driver, given that he will become a father for the first time as his longtime girlfriend Kelly Piquet is expecting their first child and is currently in her final trimester.

Racing legend gives his opinion on Max Verstappen's career as he embraces fatherhood

Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen stated that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's career will change a bit as he becomes a father for the first time in 2025.

Speaking on the RacingNews365 podcast, the nine-time Le Mans winner reflected:

“It [his affection for racing] will change a little bit when he becomes a father, I'm sure. But I’m sure when he becomes a father, there will be even more in his life than just racing - hopefully! I believe it does [change things] for everyone. It changes a bit, but I would say it only makes you stronger.

“It makes you [think] a little bit of trying to make sure that you manage your time [better] and optimize these things. I don't think it will do anything for a champion like Max if he misses a few hours of being in a racing car, because he has simply been there more or less every day since he turned 13.”

Speaking to the media in Abu Dhabi last year, Max Verstappen mentioned that he was not worried about becoming a father as he believed that he had some experience after spending time with Penelope Kvyat, Piquet's daughter, saying:

"Honestly I have done it already, so it is not like it is completely new for me. Now it is my DNA, let’s say it like that, but I think it is absolutely fine and I know the baby will be in good hands anyway. So for me, you focus on your racing and then go back to your family."

On track, Max Verstappen will also have a chance to go for his fifth consecutive driver's championship and becoming only the second driver after Michael Schumacher to achieve the feat.

