Charles Leclerc: 'A little bit of wheelspin' might be responsible for poor start at 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Charles Leclerc felt that a little bit of wheelspin at the start was the reason for him losing a position to Sergio Perez in the race. The Ferrari driver had strong pace, but the track in Singapore is not the best to pull off overtakes.

Charles Leclerc tried to mount a challenge, but was unable to pull it off and ultimately settled for P2. When questioned by the media about the start, Charles Leclerc was quite pragmatic as he admitted it was a bit of wheelspin that cost him. He said:

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc Arghhh, bad start and then pushing flat out till the end but never really had the chance to get the position back. See you in Japan Arghhh, bad start and then pushing flat out till the end but never really had the chance to get the position back. See you in Japan 🇯🇵 https://t.co/mzv555ms6w

"Well, I don't really know yet. Whether it's me who did mistake in the way I do things or if it's something else, we'll have to analyse it. The only thing I felt is that I had a little bit of wheelspin, and lost it and I saw Checo had an amazing start. So yeah, that's the way it went."

Charles Leclerc did, however, assure that it was not a perennial problem for Ferrari and things like that happen sometimes in racing. He said:

"It's our responsibility to do a good start and today Red Bull have been better than us on that. But I don't think it's a tendency for us though. I think Carlos did a great start today so we'll look on my side and try to make it better."

We try to push until the end: Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc was questioned whether him easing up near the end of the race was a result of him getting tired or accepting that Sergio Perez was out of reach. The Ferrari driver responded, saying that drivers push until the end in a race. However, once Perez had crossed the five-second threshold, he focussed on bringing the car home. He said:

"No, you push until the end. I knew that obviously Checo was under investigation. My engineer had told me that, so I was pushing and then as soon as he told me okay, Checo is 5.1 seconds in front, then it was just all about bringing the car to the end."

This was the third podium in a row for Leclerc as he continues to develop some momentum for himself. With the teams traveling north-east next for the Japanese GP, the Monegasque will aim to continue his solid performance. Though a drivers' title is likely out of reach, he'll look to contribute strongly to the Prancing Horse's chances in the constructors' championship.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far