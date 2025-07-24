Charles Leclerc addresses Lewis Hamilton rivalry in Ferrari: “Not my target”

Charles Leclerc has recently weighed in on the possible rivalry with Lewis Hamilton as the Formula 1 season heads into the second half of the 2025 campaign. The 27-year-old stressed that the prospect of an inter-team battle with the British driver is currently not his focus.

Leclerc, who had largely been the lead driver at the Scuderia Ferrari team over the years, was met with questions about him potentially losing that subtle grip in the team—especially considering the signing of Hamilton. However, the Monegasque driver was quick to quell such talk, stating that it is not his focus at the moment.

Sharing his thoughts with the media during the Belgian Grand Prix media day at the Spa circuit, Charles Leclerc explained that an intra-team battle isn’t his main focus right now, particularly since the Ferrari team is not fighting for race victories.

“It's something that really is in the background for now. You're always looking at it in one way or another, but to be honest, when you are fighting for fourth, fifth, sixth, it's not really something that interests me that much.

"I think the main target of the team and my main target at the moment is to bring Ferrari back to the top. And, yeah, Lewis is not my target at the moment because we're not fighting for very interesting positions."

So far through the first half of the 2025 season, in which both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have been teammates, the former has largely dominated his British teammate. However, Hamilton has edged closer to Leclerc in recent races, including finishing well ahead of him during the last Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Charles Leclerc speaks on the Ferrari car ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc during the British Prix - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc also weighed in on the Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 car ahead of the commencement of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. The 27-year-old expressed little optimism about the 2025 machinery during his interaction with the media.

The Maranello-based outfit had introduced a new rear suspension to its car, which it recently tested at the Mugello circuit during a filming day. This new suspension is largely expected to address part of the issues the Italian outfit has suffered throughout the season so far.

However, Charles Leclerc was quick to downplay expectations with the new suspension. Sharing his thoughts during the interaction with the media, he stated:

"We did not [feel a difference in behaviour] and I'm not going to comment on the specific behaviours of this suspension. Obviously, these are things that remain for us and it would be quite stupid for us to comment globally on what does what. But we'll find out tomorrow on track.

"I don't think [it will change how we set up the car]. I can find the confidence if I set up the car in a different way. So, if I need confidence, I'll go for that.”

So far, the Scuderia Ferrari team—although currently second in the Constructors’ standings—are far off the lofty expectations many had of them coming into the campaign. With the second half of the season upon us, Leclerc and those at the Italian team will now aim for a much-improved display for the remainder of the campaign.

