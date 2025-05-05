Charles Leclerc addresses position swaps with Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Miami GP

Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts on the swap between him and Lewis Hamilton during the 2025 Miami GP. Leclerc and Hamilton swapped positions with each other twice during the race to maximize the result, but to no avail.

Leclerc and Hamilton had a heated race at the Miami International Autodrome as the two Ferrari drivers not only battled for track positions but also jockeyed for advantage from the team. Both Leclerc and Hamilton stated that they were better to go and attack the driver in front and asked the team to go for a swap.

It started with Leclerc, who was asked to give his position to Hamilton so that the #44 driver could go and attack Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes for P6. However, the Briton could not quite do it, and as a result, he was asked to give Leclerc the position back.

Even though both drivers listened to the team orders, they were far from happy. Speaking about this, Leclerc said in the post-race interview,

“I don’t know what Lewis was asking, but in any case, I absolutely don’t blame him. I think our shared goal is to maximize the result.”

“Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough discussion on my side before doing the swap, because at that moment, I was trying to save my tires for the end. Then I was asked to move over, which I did immediately," he further added.

In the end, Charles Leclerc came home in P7, ahead of Lewis Hamilton in P8. Both the drivers failed to charge down at Kimi Antonelli, who crossed the finish line at P6.

How did Lewis Hamilton react to Ferrari's call?

Lewis Hamilton, who was also a part of the swap by Ferrari, also let his feelings be known after the race. Speaking to the media in the post-race interview, here's what the seven-time world champion said:

Charles Leclerc leads Lewis Hamilton on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

"Leclerc was struggling in front of me with the compound I had before, I lost a lot of seconds and obviously I was frustrated. It’s not that I wasn’t happy with the management, but it wasn’t clear what the team wanted to do."

Oscar Piastri of McLaren claimed the victory at the Miami GP and made it three back-to-back wins this season. He came home ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris. George Russell of Mercedes finished in P3.

