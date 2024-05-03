Charles Leclerc addresses the possibility of Adrian Newey joining Ferrari

Charles Leclerc recently opened up about Adrian Newey's potential move to Ferrari after he leaves Red Bull.

Since April 23, several reports emerged about Newey potentially leaving Red Bull soon. While these rumors kept surfacing, debates about Newey's next team sparked as well. Ferrari and Aston Martin were named as two of the top destinations for the aero wizard.

Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport also reported that Newey met with Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur in London to discuss details about his move. Amid all this, Red Bull came out and officially announced Adrian Newey's exit from the team in the first quarter of 2025. This official announcement sparked even more rumors of Newey joining the Maranello-based team.

Speaking about Newey's potential move to Ferrari to select media at the Miami GP, Charles Leclerc admitted that he would be delighted to work with the Brit. Leclerc later clarified that his team was already brilliant and praised them for their progression in the past few months.

“I would obviously be very happy. I think Adrian is one of those guys in the paddock that you hope to be working with one day in your career. We have an incredible team in Ferrari at the moment. In the last seven to eight months, we are the team that has progressed the most. However, adding Adrian to a team like this would be amazing,” Leclerc said (via adamcooperf1.com).

Lewis Hamilton on Adrian Newey's massively successful career amid rumors about him joining Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton had nothing but praise for Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey.

After Red Bull officially announced that Adrian Newey would be leaving the team in 2025, rumors about him joining Ferrari intensified. Before the 2024 F1 season, Ferrari confirmed that Lewis Hamilton would be joining them from 2025.

Hence, during the FIA press conference before the Miami GP, Lewis Hamilton was asked about what could Adrian Newey bring to Ferrari if he joins the team.

Hamilton showered praises on the talented car designer and also claimed that Red Bull already has a brilliant design team, even without Newey. Lastly, he added that he would feel privileged to work with the aero wizard.

“Well, I mean, Adrian's known for… He's got such a great history, track record. And, you know, he's obviously just done an amazing job through his career in engaging with teams and the knowledge that he has. And I think he would be an amazing addition," Hamilton said.

"I think they've already got a great team. They're already making huge progress, strides forwards, their cars quicker this year. But yeah, it would be a privilege to work with him,” he added.

Both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton would be able to work with Newey and race cars designed by him for the first time in their careers if the British F1 engineer joins Ferrari.