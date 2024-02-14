Charles Leclerc addresses whether he knew about Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari

Charles Leclerc recently spoke about Lewis Hamilton's mind-blowing move to Ferrari. While it shocked many in the F1 fanbase and paddock, it did not blow the Monagasque away.

Speaking after the Ferrari SF-24's launch, Leclerc explained how massive driver deals like Hamilton's do not happen overnight. Thus, he was not surprised when the announcement was made. He praised the Mercedes star for his achievements in the sport and how he would be a massive help to the Scuderia.

"Obviously, these kind of deals are not finalized overnight. It takes time and I was aware of those discussions before signing my deal, so it didn't come out as a surprise after signing. Obviously, Lewis is an incredible driver, the most successful in history, with a lot of experience as well, which he will bring to the team and obviously myself, which is a good thing." Leclerc said via F1.com.

Charles Leclerc further appreciated the transparency from Ferrari for telling him about the deal beforehand. However, he emphasized that Hamilton's arrival would not change anything for him.

"I think it was good that the team was transparent anyway, just for me not to learn it after that, but it didn't change anything for me," he added.

The Mongasque will be racing alongside the seven-time world champion at Ferrari from 2025. On February 1, 2024, the massive announcement was made that Lewis Hamilton would be parting ways with Mercedes and joining the Italian giants after 2024.

Both drivers have great off-track relationships and have been seen talking to each other in the paddock several times.

F1 pundit feels Charles Leclerc could beat Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari

Talks about Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton being teammates at Ferrari are already brewing in the F1 space. Recently, former F1 driver Marc Surer boldly claimed that the Monagasque would be faster than the seven-time world champions when they became teammates.

Speaking on the Formel1.de YouTube channel, Surer recalled how Michael Schumacher was outpaced by young Nico Rosberg back when Mercedes joined F1 in 2010. He feels something similar could happen in Ferrari in 2025.

“Leclerc is a big problem for [Hamilton] because Leclerc will be faster. Anything else would surprise me. It reminds me a bit of the situation with Michael Schumacher during his comeback with Mercedes. A certain Nico Rosberg put him in his place. And Lewis Hamilton could feel the same way,” said Surer.

Lewis Hamilton has heaps of experience behind him, while Leclerc is well-integrated into the Ferrari ecosystem. Only time will tell how both drivers will fare against each other in 2025.