"If you’ve got a driver versus Ferrari, Ferrari will always win" - Charles Leclerc advised to curb his criticism by former F1 champion

Charles Leclerc should be cautious in the way he criticizes Ferrari after missing out on victory at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, according to Damon Hill.

Hill, who won the 1996 F1 World Championship with Williams, made the comments after Leclerc chastized the Scuderia for shoddy strategizing in a race where he took pole for the second season running.

With all drivers being compelled to start the race on wet weather tires behind the Safety Car, the decision to come in for dry rubber during the crossover became all the more important for all teams in the Principality last Sunday.

Charles Leclerc was asked to come in to change his tires in a double stack move behind teammate Carlos Sainz at a time when Ferrari was ill-equipped to serve him. This erroneous call cost the Monegasque vital seconds, dropping him from P1 to P4, a position from which the 24-year-old was unable to recover.

Article continues below ad

After the chequered flag fell, Leclerc was irate on the team radio and later on in the Ferrari motor home. Hill shared his thoughts on the entire incident on Sky Sports F1, saying:

“I think they are big enough and Ferrari understands. But you can only criticise your team so many times before there becomes a PR problem for the team.”

Ferrari is not known to take internal criticism from drivers well and this mentality still persists in Maranello, according to Hill, who went on to add, saying:

“Ferrari are not the people who will give way here. If you’ve got a driver versus Ferrari, Ferrari will always win. So, technically or diplomatically, you have to watch it a bit.”

Leclerc did manage to finish his home race for the first time in his career but that will only be a consolation for the Ferrari man. He will now be hoping for a showing at the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP next.

Article continues below ad

"They've never really improved" - Nico Rosberg slams Ferrari after strategy error cost Charles Leclerc win in Monaco

Charles Leclerc's disappointment at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP is down to Ferrari's weak strategization and is something the team has failed to address over the years, according to former world champion Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg, who won three consecutive races at the Principality between 2013 and 2015, made the comments during Sky Sports F1's post-race debrief, where he said:

Article continues below ad

“It’s never been a strength of theirs [strategy] in fact, it’s been quite a weakness all of these years and they’ve never really improved. The best strategically are usually Red Bull and Mercedes by far, Ferrari really needs to raise their level so far. In saying that, they really were extremely difficult decisions out there today.”

Having led the World Drivers' Championship in the opening five rounds, Leclerc is now in P2 in the standings with 116 points to his name. The reigning world champion Max Verstappen is nine points ahead in P1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far